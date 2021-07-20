expand
Ad Spot

July 20, 2021

Wolves’ Hernangómez makes Spain’s Olympic roster after all

By Associated Press

Published 6:32 am Tuesday, July 20, 2021

LAS VEGAS — Spain power forward Juancho Hernangómez, who was ruled out of the Tokyo Games earlier this month because of a left shoulder injury, has made the team’s Olympic roster after all.

The Spanish federation had said Hernangómez, who plays in the NBA for the Minnesota Timberwolves, would need significant time to recover from a dislocated left shoulder. He got hurt in an exhibition game against France on July 8.

But when Spain revealed its Olympic roster Monday, he made the cut — a clear sign that the national team believes he will be able to play in Tokyo.

Hernangómez averaged 7.2 points and 3.9 rebounds in 17 minutes per game for Minnesota this season.

The rest of Spain’s roster: Marc Gasol, Pau Gasol, Ricky Rubio, Alberto Abalde, Alex Abrines, Victor Claver, Rudy Fernandez, Usman Garuba, Willy Hernangómez, Sergio Llull and Sergio Rodriguez.

Spain is the reigning Basketball World Cup champion and ranked No. 2 in the world behind the U.S. by FIBA. Spain has medaled at each of the last three Olympics — silvers in 2008 and 2012, bronze in 2016 — and heads to Tokyo seeking its first gold medal.

More News

I-35 south of Albert Lea closed for semi fire

2 Albert Lea motorcyclists injured in crash on I-35

Wells motorcyclist injured in collision with deer

Matson named Minnesota American Legion Law Officer of the Year

Cops, Courts & Fires

I-35 south of Albert Lea closed for semi fire

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 Albert Lea motorcyclists injured in crash on I-35

Cops, Courts & Fires

Wells motorcyclist injured in collision with deer

Cops, Courts & Fires

Matson named Minnesota American Legion Law Officer of the Year

Cops, Courts & Fires

Construction equipment damaged and other reports

Health Updates

MercyOne clinic to open in less than a week; open house slated for Saturday

News

Canada to let vaccinated US citizens enter country on Aug. 9

Cops, Courts & Fires

Appeals Court upholds almost $114K salary for sheriff

News

Hot, dry conditions show no sign of letting up in Minnesota

News

Klobuchar: Infrastructure bill could include voting measures

Cops, Courts & Fires

4 arrested for DWI and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Derek Chauvin trial cost Hennepin County nearly $4M

News

Lawyer for Minnesota lawmaker denies domestic abuse reports

Education

A new school leader

News

USDA funding available to help low-income individuals and families buy or repair homes

News

Duplicate bridge results

Cops, Courts & Fires

Judge orders end to DACA, current enrollees safe for now

News

Is Minnesota doing enough as a state to limit evictions?

News

Minnesota enters drought warning phase

Health Updates

‘Pandemic of the unvaccinated’ burdens busy hospitals across the United States

Cops, Courts & Fires

Body camera usage by police up significantly, new survey says

Elections & Campaigns

Minnesota congressional candidates start money race early

Cops, Courts & Fires

Pelican Breeze damaged and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

2nd guilty plea in fatal crash on Glenville beach road