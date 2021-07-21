Window broken out of vehicle and other reports

Police received a report at 3:38 a.m. Tuesday of a window that was broken out of a vehicle at 203 Elizabeth Ave.

Counterfeit bill turned in

Police received a report at 11:51 a.m. Tuesday of a counterfeit $100 bill that was turned in at Albert Lea Seedhouse, 1452 W. Main St.

Camera damaged

A surveillance camera was reported damaged at 3:49 p.m. Tuesday at 723 Marshall St.

1 arrested on A&D hold

Police arrested Oscar Paul Delossantos Jr. 25, on an arrest and detain hold at 5:24 p.m. Tuesday at 1415 Frank Ave.