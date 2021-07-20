Wells motorcyclist injured in collision with deer

A Wells man was injured Saturday evening after a deer reportedly crashed into his motorcycle on 110th Street, about a m lie east of Faribault County Road 23.

Gary Schaper, 75, was taken to the United Hospital District in Blue Earth by ambulance before being flown to a trauma hospital for more advanced treatment, according to the Faribault County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office stated deputies were dispatched to the crash at 7:17 p.m. Saturday. Schaper had advised a deer had just crashed into his motorcycle and that he believed he had a broken leg.

Upon arrival, deputies found Schaper sitting straddling his 2020 Harley-Davidson motorcycle. He reported to officers on scene that the deer smashed into his left leg while he was traveling at highway speeds.

Assisting deputies at the scene was Bricelyn Ambulance Service.