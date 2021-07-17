expand
July 16, 2021

Zachary and Brandi Krenz

Wedding: Hagen & Krenz

By Submitted

Published 8:30 pm Friday, July 16, 2021

Brandi Hagen and Zakry Krenz, both of Hayward, were married May 8, 2021, at Country View Acres in Joice, Iowa.

Brandi is the daughter of Renea and Troy Hagen of Twin Lakes and the granddaughter of Glen and Louise Hagen of Albert Lea, Gary and the late Marlys Troe of Lake Mills, and Jane and the late Harris Hillman of Gordonsville.

Zakry is the son of Wendy and Troy Farmer of Dillon, Montana, and Darrin Krenz of Burnsville, and the grandson of Dennis and the late Linda Lau of Northwood, Janice and Arnie Krenz of Truman, and David and Sue Farmer of Albert Lea.

The bride is a 2007 Albert Lea High School graduate. She graduated from Winona State University in 2011 with degrees in psychology and photojournalism. She is the owner and photographer of Bragen Rights Photography, a paid-on-call firefighter at Albert Lea Fire Rescue and a coach at Anytime Fitness.

The groom is a 2010 Alden-Conger High School graduate and is a supply sergeant for the Minnesota Army National Guard.

Bridal attendants were Ashley Wilson, maid-of-honor and friend of the bride; Sharon Summers, friend of the bride; Korbin Krenz, sister of the groom; Charlie Pobanz, friend of the bride; Marissa Troe, cousin of the bride; Kelsey Marx, friend of the bride; and Andi Riles, flower girl and friend of the couple.

Groom’s attendants were Gage Farmer, best man and groom’s brother; Skye Farmer, groom’s brother; Shane Spilde, friend of the groom; Alex Sheetz, friend of the groom; E.J. Knight, friend of the groom; Nick Wach, friend of the groom; Brodie Fink, usher and cousin of the bride; Alex Hagen, usher and brother of the bride; Bentley Haberman, ring bearer and friend of the couple; and Bentley Larson, junior groomsman and bride’s godson.

Barrett Spilde and Kynslee Haberman are other godchildren and were in the honorary bridal party.

Hosts and hostesses were Tammy and Dan Fink and Julie and Frank Soukup.

Live music was provided by Elisha Marin and Devyn Rae Music. Holly Karsjens was the reader.

Rehearsal supper was catered by Trinity and Katie Emery of Tattoo Barbecue.

Gilbert Johnson Jr. officiated at the wedding.

