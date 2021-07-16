expand
July 16, 2021

Wayne Munson

By Submitted

Published 2:48 pm Friday, July 16, 2021

Wayne Munson, age 90, of Prior Lake, formerly of Albert Lea, MN, passed away on July 9, 2021. A celebration of life will be held on Monday, July 26, at 11:00 AM, at Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church, 3611 N Berens Rd NW, Prior Lake, with a time of gathering from 10:00 – 10:50 AM. Interment at 3:30 PM at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Albert Lea.

Wayne was born on January 2, 1931, in New Richland, MN, to Laurel and Annie (Sunde) Munson. Around the age of 10, he moved to Albert Lea, where Wayne graduated in 1949. He accepted a job with Wilson’s (later Farmstead) Meat Packing Plant, where Wayne would spend majority of his career. He honorably served his country in Korea during the Korean War.

Wayne married Patsy Gates on August 9, 1958, in Wakefield, MI. Soon after, they were blessed with three children: Doug, Greg, and Joan. Wayne and Patsy lived on Lloyd Place in Albert Lea for over 50 years. He was the consummate family man, constantly serving his wife and children. Wayne’s faith in Jesus was very important to him. He served as an elder and deacon at Calvary Baptist Church in Albert Lea, and later served at Crossroads Evangelical Free Church.

Following retirement in 1995, Wayne continued serving at church and in the community through activities such as Meals on Wheels. On May 24, 2014, Wayne and Patsy decided to move to McKenna Crossing in Prior Lake to be closer to family.

Wayne will be greatly missed by his wife, Patsy; sons, Doug (Jenny), Greg (Vidie); daughter, Joan (Kent) Myers; 11 grandchildren; sister, Solveig (Ron) Bymers; many relatives and friends. Preceded by his parents. Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation Prior Lake (952) 447-2633 www.BallardSunderFuneral.com

