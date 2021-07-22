expand
July 22, 2021

Vehicles broken into, items taken and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 9:27 am Thursday, July 22, 2021

Fishing equipment was reported taken from a truck at 2:03 p.m. Wednesday at 1710 Canary Drive. The theft occurred overnight. 

Two $50 cosmetic masks were reported taken from a vehicle at 2:20 p.m. Wednesday at 404 Robin Road. 

Police received a report at 5:26 p.m. Wednesday of a car that was broken into at 1306 Martin Road sometime overnight. Sunglasses and change were missing. A key fob belonging to a different vehicle was found inside the car. 

 

Liquid propane tanks missing

Liquid propane tanks were reported missing at 6:18 a.m. Thursday at 104 E. Main St. in Geneva. 

 

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Ramon Paul Deboer, 27, on a local warrant at 5:50 p.m. Wednesday at Blake Avenue and East Main Street. 

 

Male reportedly found stealing bricks

Police received a report at 5:53 p.m. Wednesday of a male who was found stealing bricks at 807 S. Newton Ave. 

 

Counterfeit bill found

A counterfeit $20 bill was reported found at 7:06 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Margaretha Avenue and East 10th Street. It had reportedly been found on Monday.

