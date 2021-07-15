expand
July 15, 2021

Used car dealer pleads guilty to tax evasion

By Staff Reports

Published 3:28 pm Thursday, July 15, 2021

An Albert Lea used car dealership owner pleaded guilty to tax evasion Thursday in Freeborn County District Court. 

Timothy Mann entered the plea as part of a plea agreement with the Freeborn County Attorney’s Office. He initially faced three charges, including tax evasion, tax fraud and false application for certificate of title. As part of the plea agreement, the charges of tax fraud and false application for certificate of title will be dismissed.

According to court documents, Mann was charged after a Minnesota State Patrol trooper received a complaint from the Driver and Vehicle Services office in Albert Lea that a used car dealer had sold a car and then filed an application to register the car with an inaccurate sale price and an understated sales tax.

In a search warrant on Mann Motors in Albert Lea, the trooper reportedly found records during the search that revealed the sale of approximately 156 vehicles with understated sales tax collected. 

The total underreporting of sales tax collected by the dealership was about $42,700, court documents state.  

As part of the plea agreement, Mann will serve up to five years of probation. The defense will argue for a stay of imposition, in which if Mann successfully completes, the conviction will be deemed a misdemeanor. 

Mann is slated to be sentenced Sept. 10.

