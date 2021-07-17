expand
July 16, 2021

USDA funding available to help low-income individuals and families buy or repair homes

Published 8:00 pm Friday, July 16, 2021

USDA Rural Development has funding available for low-income individuals and families seeking to purchase or repair a home in a rural area.

The Direct Home Loan program offers financing to qualified low-income applicants that are unable to qualify for traditional financing. No down payment is required, and the interest rate could be as low as one percent with a subsidy. Applicants must meet income and credit guidelines and demonstrate repayment ability. The program is available in rural communities of generally 35,000 people or less.

The maximum loan amount is $20,000 at a 1% interest rate, repayable for a 20-year term and can be used to improve or modernize homes and do essential repairs. Grants of up to $7,500 are available to homeowners 62 and older and must be used to remove health or safety hazards, such as fixing a leaking roof, installing indoor plumbing or replacing a furnace.

Time is limited to receive funds for the current fiscal year. Contact a USDA Rural Development Housing specialist in your area today, to see if you qualify.

USDA Rural Development

1810 30th St. NW, Suite 3

Faribault, MN 55021-1843              

507-332-7418                                    

USDA Rural Development loans and grants provide assistance that supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community services such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural areas. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov/mn.

