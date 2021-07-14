expand
July 15, 2021

Thomas Lote (Tom) Tasker

By Submitted

Published 3:37 pm Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Thomas Lote Tasker age 69 passed away in his home in Camp Verde, Arizona July 6, 2021. He was born February 3, 1952 to Harold and Martha Tasker in Albert Lea, MN. Tom grew up in Albert Lea where he started his life long love of hunting and fishing. He was a member of the Boy Scouts Troop #3 where he earned the rank of Eagle Scout and was a member of “Order of the Arrow”. Tom graduated from Albert Lea High School class of 1970. Tom enlisted and served 4 years in the US Navy. He was also a certified welder and spent the last chapter of his working career as a commercial truck driver. Tom is survived by his wife, Donna of 35 years; daughter Christa (Brad) Layman; step daughter Julie (Eric) Bromwell; step sons Jimmy (Cherie) Battiste and George (Janae) Battiste; his mother, Martha Tasker; sister, Kathy (Kevin) Dail; brother, David (Cheryl) Tasker; step grand kids, many cousins, nieces and nephews and friends. Tom was preceded in death by his father, Harold Tasker. Tom attended Desert Willow Church (Assembly of God) and proclaimed the day before his passing he was ready to meet the Lord. May God welcome Tom into his kingdom where he can rest in peace. Thank you for the memories. A memorial service is being held July 31, 2021 at 5:00 PM at the Desert Willow Church located at 918 State Hwy 260 Camp Verde, Arizona 86320.

