expand
Ad Spot

July 9, 2021

Teenager wanted in Austin murder arrested in Sioux Falls

By Rocky Hulne

Published 2:38 pm Friday, July 9, 2021

A South Dakota teen wanted in connection to a June 5 shooting in Austin that left one dead has been arrested.

Miguel Nunez Jr.

A press release from the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office states that Miguel Nunez Jr., 18, was arrested on Thursday after being found hiding in an attic in the 3400 block of North Sixth Avenue in Sioux Falls.

Nunez has been on the run for over a month since the June 5 shooting that killed Austin resident David Harris, 45. Court documents state that police responded to a report of a shooting with multiple injuries at about 1:10 a.m. on June 5 in the 100 block of 12th Street Northeast of Austin. Once on scene, an unknown subject stated there was a man upstairs that was shot “four” times and “bleeding” out. An officer entered the residence and located Harris, who was on the floor with three bullet wounds in his chest. Emergency personnel attempted lifesaving efforts, but Harris was pronounced dead.

Court documents indicate that Nunez and several others had gone to the residence under the guise of purchasing marijuana, but intended to rob the dealer. A witness said that Nunez pulled a gun and threatened to shoot everyone in the house if he was not given all of the drugs.

The witness reported that Harris heard the commotion, grabbed his gun, and entered the room, where he was shot in the chest by Nunez.

The release states that the arrest was a joint effort between the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office and the Sioux Falls Police Department SWAT Team. Nunez was arrested peacefully and without incident.

Nunez has been charged with felony second-degree murder – with intent – not premeditated – and two counts of felony second-degree murder – without intent – while committing a felony.

More News

Cafe with Latin American cuisine opens in Geneva

Albert Lea police detective retires after 40 years in law enforcement

Editorial: Tribune Thumbs

Editorial: Support bill to help sustain local journalism

News

Cafe with Latin American cuisine opens in Geneva

Cops, Courts & Fires

Albert Lea police detective retires after 40 years in law enforcement

News

Caregiver Support Group to meet this week

News

Duplicate bridge results

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man charged in Mankato apartment invasion

News

State health officials investigating Legionnaires’ cases linked to Ramada in Albert Lea

News

Klobuchar tours Hormel Institute in Austin

News

Regulators blast CenturyLink landline service

Cops, Courts & Fires

Teenager wanted in Austin murder arrested in Sioux Falls

Health Updates

Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd vaccine dose; shots still protect

Cops, Courts & Fires

Teenager pleads guilty in fatal crash near Glenville Beach

Cops, Courts & Fires

Catalytic converters stolen and other reports

News

Biden relaunches council of governors with bipartisan group; Walz selected to co-chair group

News

Kevin Costner to appear at Minnesota State Fair

News

Minnesota AG: Gas utilities overbilled customers by $380M

News

Minnesota Senate goes home without votes on commissioners

News

Hagedorn announces kidney cancer has returned

Cops, Courts & Fires

Authorities: Recreational fire led to house fire

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man goes into ER with gunshot wound and other reports

News

Longtime Albert Lea dentist sells business, to transition to retirement

News

5 things to do this week

News

July Jubilee is full of activities this weekend for the whole family

News

Farm & City Days returns for another year of fun with festival

Education

Campus notes