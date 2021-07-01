expand
Ad Spot

July 1, 2021

Strong growth continues in nine Midwest, Plains states

By Associated Press

Published 3:32 pm Thursday, July 1, 2021

OMAHA — The economy continues growing at a strong pace in nine Midwest and Plains states despite supply delays that are hindering manufacturing, according to a new monthly survey of business leaders and managers.

The overall economic index for the region remained at a very strong level when it crept up to 73.5 in June from May’s 72.3. Any score above 50 on the survey’s indexes suggests growth, while a score below 50 suggests a shrinking economy.

“The region is adding manufacturing business activity at a very healthy pace, and that growth will remain strong with the overall regional economy returning to pre-pandemic levels in the first quarter of 2022,” said Creighton University economist Ernie Goss, who oversees the survey.

Nearly all the business leaders surveyed reported problems with supply bottlenecks in June, and inflation continues to be a concern. The report’s inflation gauge climbed to 98.4 and set another record in June, up from May’s already high 96.3.

Businesses continued hiring in June and the employment index grew to 61.7 from May’s 55.6 even though many managers said they were having a hard time finding workers to hire. Goss said the shortage of workers pushed wages for manufacturing jobs up 4.9% over the past year in the region.

Business leaders are less confident about the economy but they still have a positive outlook. The survey’s confidence index fell to 60.8 in June from May’s 88.6 but remained in positive territory.

The monthly survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.

More News

Lorin C. McColley Jr.

A.L. Just For Kix director attends annual convention

Iowa baseball, softball postseason pairings set

Strong growth continues in nine Midwest, Plains states

News

Strong growth continues in nine Midwest, Plains states

Cops, Courts & Fires

Trump Organization, CFO indicted on tax fraud charges

News

Sister Joan Tuberty

News

Gallery: Marion Ross is back in Albert Lea; find out where to see her this week

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man arrested for DWI and other reports

News

Minnesota House debate bogs down on finishing $52B budget

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court OKs 3rd-degree murder against 3-ex cops in Floyd death

Cops, Courts & Fires

6 Twin Cities men charged in large-scale marijuana operation

News

Blue-green algae found at City Beach

Cops, Courts & Fires

3rd District chief judge denies Interchange owner’s request to remove judge from criminal cases

News

2 Albert Lea projects awarded Otto Bremer Trust grants

Cops, Courts & Fires

Credit card reported stolen and other reports

News

Minnesota Legislature prepares to finish off work on budget

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 taken to hospital after fire in Albert Lea

Cops, Courts & Fires

Senate recognizes Matson before passing public safety bill with his namesake provision

News

Men help connect family with papers honoring soldier who died in WWII

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota House passes modest police accountability measures

News

Check out all to do this week for the Fourth of July

News

Bricelyn celebration this weekend

News

Red Cross still facing severe blood shortage

News

Duplicate Bridge results

News

Fundraising for the Humane Society

News

Celebrating an 80th reunion

News

Nature scavenger hunts offer fun way to experience state parks