Stolen vehicle recovered and other reports

A stolen vehicle was reported recovered at 2:08 a.m. Tuesday at 2102 E. Main St.

3 cited for underage drinking

Police cited Angelo Allan Petersen, 18, and Elijah Joshua Miller, 18, for underage drinking at 3:11 a.m. Monday at 321 James Ave. One person under age 18 was also cited.

Catalytic converter taken off

A catalytic converter was reported taken off a vehicle at 11:21 a.m. Monday at 821 S. Third Ave.

Bike stolen

A sky blue Trek mountain bike was reported stolen from the city parking lot off of West Main Street and South Washington Avenue at 2:26 p.m. Monday.