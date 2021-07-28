expand
July 28, 2021

St. John’s Lutheran Community in Albert Lea congratulates Pat Frydenlund on her upcoming retirement. Frydenlund has worked at St. John’s Lutheran Community for over 30 years in many different positions. She has been a certified nursing assistant, nurse manager, director of nursing, and most recently, the housing and home care manager at the Fountain Lake campus. Water’s Edge tenants and management staff celebrated her retirement with a grill out. Pictured are Frydenlund and tenants from Water’s Edge on Fountain Lake. Provided

St. John’s employee retires after 30 years

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, July 27, 2021

