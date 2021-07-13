expand
July 13, 2021

The area is under enhanced risk for severe weather on Wednesday. Image courtesy National Weather Service

South-central Minnesota under enhanced risk Wednesday for severe weather

By Staff Reports

Published 1:12 pm Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Albert Lea and the surrounding areas are under enhanced risk for severe weather Wednesday as storms are expected to move through the area in the afternoon and evening.

The National Weather Service is advising people to be “weather aware” and ready to act. People should have multiple ways to receive warning information and keep up with the latest forecasts.

Heavy rainfall exceeding 1 to 2 inches could produce localized flooding, and thunderstorms could produce swaths of damaging wind gusts. Some storms could produce large hail and isolated tornadoes are possible.

Isolated to scattered storms were possible this evening from 3 to 10 p.m. with a marginal risk of severe weather.

    Financials