expand
Ad Spot

July 16, 2021

Robin Gudal: Take time to refocus and restart

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Friday, July 16, 2021

EN(dur)ANCE by Robin Gudal

Recently we had family camp (minus our New York members); we are a real family and that means sometimes we are messy. After the first day, my dad, who had visited, called; “Are you OK, Robin?” I guess all the preparing had shown in my demeanor. We celebrated new life, in the womb and our great-grandson, Phineas. We shared about those gone this past year — Grandpa Andy Gudal and Grandma Janel (my mom) — with tears, funny stories and heartfelt moments. We had some great camp naps; late-night campfire time with s’mores of course; delicious meals, not always on time — we were on vacation, so for those of us scheduled people, it taught us to breathe a bit! I wore a T-shirt I purchased for the YFC youth camps that says “No drama.” Well,we did have a few meltdowns — did I mention we had teenagers? We also had a family moment of drama. Because we choose to love, we also choose to work through the hard stuff. Restart, re-focus, hug it out! I also had a T-shirt that I wore the next day; Grateful! What a refreshing family time!

Robin Gudal

“Stay in a posture of surrender (to Christ).” — Zim Flores

Create in me a clean heart, O God, and renew a right spirit within me. Cast me not away from your presence and take not your Holy Spirit from me. Restore to me the joy of your salvation and uphold me with a willing spirit. Psalm 51:10-12, ESV

…but those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary; they will walk and not be faint. Isaiah 40:31, NIV

He lifted me out of the slimy pit, out of the mud and mire; he set my feet on a rock and gave me a firm place to stand. He put a new song in my mouth, a hymn of praise to our God. Many will see and fear the Lord and put their trust in him. Blessed is the one who trusts in the Lord, who does not look to the proud, to those who turn aside to false gods. Psalm 40:2-4, NIV

Michel W. Smith, Healing Rain lyrics: Come soak this dry heart with healing rain. And only you, the Son of Man, can take a leper and let him stand. So, lift your hands, they can be held, by someone greater, the Great I Am.

Refresh. Refocus. Restart. Renew. Be restored!

Robin (Beckman) Gudal is intentional in life, a wife, momma, nana, friend and a flawed and imperfect follower of Jesus.

More News

A new school leader

Editorial Roundup: Spirit of law inconvenient for Senate Republicans, to Minnesota’s detriment

Live United: The magic of local social service agencies living united

April Jeppson: Wow, the summer break sure is flying by

Education

A new school leader

News

USDA funding available to help low-income individuals and families buy or repair homes

News

Duplicate bridge results

Cops, Courts & Fires

Judge orders end to DACA, current enrollees safe for now

News

Is Minnesota doing enough as a state to limit evictions?

News

Minnesota enters drought warning phase

Health Updates

‘Pandemic of the unvaccinated’ burdens busy hospitals across the United States

Cops, Courts & Fires

Body camera usage by police up significantly, new survey says

Elections & Campaigns

Minnesota congressional candidates start money race early

Cops, Courts & Fires

Pelican Breeze damaged and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

2nd guilty plea in fatal crash on Glenville beach road

Cops, Courts & Fires

‘Boogaloo’ member pleads guilty to machine gun charge

News

Minnesota leaders seek drought aid for livestock producers

Education

Albert Lea school district outlines COVID plans for upcoming school year

News

Used car dealer pleads guilty to tax evasion

News

Hy-Vee reusable bag program aims to eliminate single-use plastics while donating to nonprofits

News

Walz signs order restricting ‘conversion therapy’ for minors

News

Partial road closure Friday

News

US unemployment claims fall to 360,000, a new pandemic low

Cops, Courts & Fires

Car vandalized and other reports

News

Child tax credit dollars head to parents

Cops, Courts & Fires

Line 3 pipeline opponents appeal to Minnesota Supreme Court

Health Updates

Audit finds no overpayments by Minnesota for COVID-19 tests

News

Worst of forecast shifts south; tornado watch issued in Winnebago, Worth counties