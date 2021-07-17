Robin Gudal: Take time to refocus and restart

EN(dur)ANCE by Robin Gudal

Recently we had family camp (minus our New York members); we are a real family and that means sometimes we are messy. After the first day, my dad, who had visited, called; “Are you OK, Robin?” I guess all the preparing had shown in my demeanor. We celebrated new life, in the womb and our great-grandson, Phineas. We shared about those gone this past year — Grandpa Andy Gudal and Grandma Janel (my mom) — with tears, funny stories and heartfelt moments. We had some great camp naps; late-night campfire time with s’mores of course; delicious meals, not always on time — we were on vacation, so for those of us scheduled people, it taught us to breathe a bit! I wore a T-shirt I purchased for the YFC youth camps that says “No drama.” Well,we did have a few meltdowns — did I mention we had teenagers? We also had a family moment of drama. Because we choose to love, we also choose to work through the hard stuff. Restart, re-focus, hug it out! I also had a T-shirt that I wore the next day; Grateful! What a refreshing family time!

“Stay in a posture of surrender (to Christ).” — Zim Flores

Create in me a clean heart, O God, and renew a right spirit within me. Cast me not away from your presence and take not your Holy Spirit from me. Restore to me the joy of your salvation and uphold me with a willing spirit. Psalm 51:10-12, ESV

…but those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary; they will walk and not be faint. Isaiah 40:31, NIV

He lifted me out of the slimy pit, out of the mud and mire; he set my feet on a rock and gave me a firm place to stand. He put a new song in my mouth, a hymn of praise to our God. Many will see and fear the Lord and put their trust in him. Blessed is the one who trusts in the Lord, who does not look to the proud, to those who turn aside to false gods. Psalm 40:2-4, NIV

Michel W. Smith, Healing Rain lyrics: Come soak this dry heart with healing rain. And only you, the Son of Man, can take a leper and let him stand. So, lift your hands, they can be held, by someone greater, the Great I Am.

Refresh. Refocus. Restart. Renew. Be restored!

Robin (Beckman) Gudal is intentional in life, a wife, momma, nana, friend and a flawed and imperfect follower of Jesus.