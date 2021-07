Ranae (Larsen) Emmett

Ranae Lynette (Larsen) Emmett, 57, of Harvest, AL, passed away June 20, 2021. Ranae “Nae” was born June 29, 1963 to Kenneth Larsen & Kathryn (Luecht) in Albert Lea, MN. After graduating from Albert Lea High School, she enlisted in the Army and was proud to serve her country.

Ranae was preceded in death by her mother, Kathryn; and son, Derek Emmett.

Ranae is survived by her loving husband, Robert; daughters, Courtney and Brianna; grandchildren, James and Leighayla; father Kenneth (Esther) Larsen; siblings Renee Larsen (Mike), Rory (Bobbie) Larsen and Kari Hellie; and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life was held on June 28, 2021 in Huntsville, AL.

The family request that any donations be made to: The American Cancer Society in memory of Ranae Emmett.