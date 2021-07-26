FREEBORN COUNTY, MINNESOTA

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

DRAINAGE AUTHORITY FOR COUNTY DITCH 23

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON THE REPAIR OF CD 23

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, the Freeborn County Board of Commissioners, seated as the Drainage Authority for Repair of County Ditch 23, pursuant to Minnesota Statute chapter 103E, shall hold a public hearing on the Engineer’s Repair Report for the repair of Lateral 1 and Lateral 2 in Section 22, Alden Township. The hearing shall be held at 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, in the Commissioners’ room at the Freeborn County Government Center, 411 S. Broadway, Albert Lea, Minnesota. The petitioners and all other interested parties may appear and be heard.

Copies of the Engineer’s Repair Report are available for inspection by contacting Pat Martinson, Freeborn County Auditor-Treasurer, or by email to pat.martinson@co.freeborn.mn.us.

Pat Martinson

Freeborn County Auditor-Treasurer

Dated: July 6, 2021