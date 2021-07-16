expand
July 16, 2021

Pelican Breeze damaged and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 11:57 am Friday, July 16, 2021

Graffiti and damage totaling $2,050 were reported to the Pelican Breeze at 1:36 p.m. Thursday at 101 James Ave. Someone reportedly broke down the door to the wheelhouse and threw it in the lake, discharged the fire extinguisher and threw it into the lake and damaged the Pelican Breeze sign on the shore. There was also graffiti all over the boat. Damage occurred sometime between Saturday and Thursday.

 

Hit-and-run crashes reported

Police received a report at 11:21 a.m. Thursday of a hit-and-run crash at 126 W. Clark St. 

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 4:59 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot at East College Street and South Newton Avenue.

 

Burglaries reported

Police received a report at 12:09 p.m. Thursday of a burglary at 805 Pillsbury Ave. Items were missing. 

Police received a report at 3:46 p.m. Thursday of a break-in at 411 S. First Ave. A table saw and hand tools were taken. Property was found in the woods later that night and returned. 

 

 

 

