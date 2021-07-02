expand
John P. “Henry” Attig

Oct. 1, 1968-July 1, 2021

GLENVILLE, Minn. – John P. “Henry” Attig, 52, Glenville, Minn., died Thursday, July 1, in his home.

Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Monday, July 5, at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home in Albert Lea. Visitation will continue from 9:30-10:30 a.m., followed by a funeral at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, July 6, at Deer Creek Lutheran Church in Carpenter, Iowa. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Glenville. The Rev. Lance Kittleson will officiate.

Arrangements by Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home.

