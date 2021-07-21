expand
Ad Spot

July 21, 2021

Nice to Know: Thanks for support of after grad party

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, July 20, 2021

The 2021 planning committee for the ALHS graduation celebration (after graduation party) would like to celebrate our amazing community. Over 100 local individuals and businesses came together to support this event. We are very grateful to everyone who supported this event and helped celebrate the 2021 ALHS graduates. We could not have done it without your support.

It is with gratitude we recognize the following individuals and businesses:

Advanced Auto

Advanced Family Dental

Agilis Company

Albert Lea Bus Company Inc

Albert Lea Convention & Visitors Bureau

Albert Lea Cuppage Charitable Foundation

Albert Lea Electric

Albert Lea noon Kiwanis

Albert Lea Select Foods

American Family Insurance Cliff Wuerflein

American Insurance Group

Americana Insurance

Arcadian Bank

Auto Value

Auto Zone

B-Lo-Zero Sno-cones

BG Brick Girls at Brick Furniture

Broadway Bike Company

Brunos

Carpenter Company

CCF Bank of Albert Lea

Chamber of Commerce

Church Offset Printing

Cinema 7

Clothing Care

Collins Auto Repair

Community Education

Crossfit Innerdrive

Crossroads Trailer Sales & Service Inc

Dairy Queen

Daisy Blue Naturals

Dean & Beverly Leonard

Dimensions Salon

East Side Liquor

Eat’n Ice Cream

Edward Jones Alex Johnston

EJ Scoop in Alden

EXP Realty Jay & Staci Waltman

Farmers Insurance of Albert Lea

Federated Insurance of Owatonna

Freeborn County Shopper

Geneva Bar & Grill

Geno’s Plumbing & Heating

Georges of Geneva

Granicrete MN

Grasslake Engraving

Green Lea Golf Course

Hammer, Dieser & Mangskau

Home Federal of Albert Lea

Homestead Boutique

Innovance

Innovision Eye Care

Intego Insurance Services Inc

Intellicents

Interstate Packaging

ISC Financial Advisors

Jakes Pizza

Jensen Excavating & Trucking

Jim & Dudes Plumbing and Heating

Jones, Haugh & Smith Inc

JPW Industries – Edwards Manufacturing

Karls Car Quest

KATE/KCPI Radio

Kwik Trip

Leech Law

Leutholds

Louie Larson

MARVIC

Master Plumbing, LLC

Mayo Clinic

Mayo Foundation

McDonalds Courtesy Corporation

Morreim Drainage Inc

Mrs. Gerry’s

Napa Auto

NorthStar Power Sports

Oak View Golf Course

Partners in Prevention Freeborn County

Peterson, Kolker, Haedt & Benda Law LTD

Power 96

Produce State Bank

Qdoba

Raleighs Ace Hardware

RE/MAX Lisa Evans

Riverland

Savelkoul Law Office

Security Bank Minnesota

SLG Graphics Josh Flatness

Smile Doctors LLC

South Central Pet Care

Southern Lock and Glass

State Farm Dave Klatt

Studio 22 Mary Mickelson

Taco Johns

Thompson Sanitation

Tic Toc Digital Printing

Trails Travel Center

Troy Thompson Insurance

Ulland Brothers

United Employees Credit Union

Walmart of Albert Lea

Wedgewood Cove Golf Course

Winnebago Cooperative Telecom Assoc

Rachel Schei

Parent Communication Network

More News

5 things to do this week

Editorial Roundup: Minnesota delivers common sense on ballot boxes

Sarah Stultz: Write down your life while you still remember

Al Batt: I’ve drawn a line in this so-called sandwich of mine

News

5 things to do this week

News

Blackmer Avenue to temporarily close for dredge removal

News

Rural Finance Authority clears way for disaster assistance loans

News

Nice to Know: Thanks for support of after grad party

Health Updates

Free online mental health support groups for individuals and families

News

Air quality alert issued due to wildfire smoke

News

Crowds once again flocking to county fairs across Minnesota

News

Hennepin County ‘doubles down’ on vaccine incentive program

News

Meet the summer Olympians from across Minnesota

Education

Albert Lea school board approves referendum renewal question on November election ballots

News

County board approves increase in wheelage tax

Cops, Courts & Fires

Update: I-35 south of Albert Lea reopened after fire

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 Albert Lea motorcyclists injured in crash on I-35

Cops, Courts & Fires

Wells motorcyclist injured in collision with deer

Cops, Courts & Fires

Matson named Minnesota American Legion Law Officer of the Year

Cops, Courts & Fires

Construction equipment damaged and other reports

Health Updates

MercyOne clinic to open in less than a week; open house slated for Saturday

News

Canada to let vaccinated US citizens enter country on Aug. 9

Cops, Courts & Fires

Appeals Court upholds almost $114K salary for sheriff

News

Hot, dry conditions show no sign of letting up in Minnesota

News

Klobuchar: Infrastructure bill could include voting measures

Cops, Courts & Fires

4 arrested for DWI and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Derek Chauvin trial cost Hennepin County nearly $4M

News

Lawyer for Minnesota lawmaker denies domestic abuse reports