Nice to Know: Thanks for support of after grad party

The 2021 planning committee for the ALHS graduation celebration (after graduation party) would like to celebrate our amazing community. Over 100 local individuals and businesses came together to support this event. We are very grateful to everyone who supported this event and helped celebrate the 2021 ALHS graduates. We could not have done it without your support.

It is with gratitude we recognize the following individuals and businesses:

Advanced Auto

Advanced Family Dental

Agilis Company

Albert Lea Bus Company Inc

Albert Lea Convention & Visitors Bureau

Albert Lea Cuppage Charitable Foundation

Albert Lea Electric

Albert Lea noon Kiwanis

Albert Lea Select Foods

American Family Insurance Cliff Wuerflein

American Insurance Group

Americana Insurance

Arcadian Bank

Auto Value

Auto Zone

B-Lo-Zero Sno-cones

BG Brick Girls at Brick Furniture

Broadway Bike Company

Brunos

Carpenter Company

CCF Bank of Albert Lea

Chamber of Commerce

Church Offset Printing

Cinema 7

Clothing Care

Collins Auto Repair

Community Education

Crossfit Innerdrive

Crossroads Trailer Sales & Service Inc

Dairy Queen

Daisy Blue Naturals

Dean & Beverly Leonard

Dimensions Salon

East Side Liquor

Eat’n Ice Cream

Edward Jones Alex Johnston

EJ Scoop in Alden

EXP Realty Jay & Staci Waltman

Farmers Insurance of Albert Lea

Federated Insurance of Owatonna

Freeborn County Shopper

Geneva Bar & Grill

Geno’s Plumbing & Heating

Georges of Geneva

Granicrete MN

Grasslake Engraving

Green Lea Golf Course

Hammer, Dieser & Mangskau

Home Federal of Albert Lea

Homestead Boutique

Innovance

Innovision Eye Care

Intego Insurance Services Inc

Intellicents

Interstate Packaging

ISC Financial Advisors

Jakes Pizza

Jensen Excavating & Trucking

Jim & Dudes Plumbing and Heating

Jones, Haugh & Smith Inc

JPW Industries – Edwards Manufacturing

Karls Car Quest

KATE/KCPI Radio

Kwik Trip

Leech Law

Leutholds

Louie Larson

MARVIC

Master Plumbing, LLC

Mayo Clinic

Mayo Foundation

McDonalds Courtesy Corporation

Morreim Drainage Inc

Mrs. Gerry’s

Napa Auto

NorthStar Power Sports

Oak View Golf Course

Partners in Prevention Freeborn County

Peterson, Kolker, Haedt & Benda Law LTD

Power 96

Produce State Bank

Qdoba

Raleighs Ace Hardware

RE/MAX Lisa Evans

Riverland

Savelkoul Law Office

Security Bank Minnesota

SLG Graphics Josh Flatness

Smile Doctors LLC

South Central Pet Care

Southern Lock and Glass

State Farm Dave Klatt

Studio 22 Mary Mickelson

Taco Johns

Thompson Sanitation

Tic Toc Digital Printing

Trails Travel Center

Troy Thompson Insurance

Ulland Brothers

United Employees Credit Union

Walmart of Albert Lea

Wedgewood Cove Golf Course

Winnebago Cooperative Telecom Assoc

Rachel Schei

Parent Communication Network