Nice to Know: Thanks for support of after grad party
The 2021 planning committee for the ALHS graduation celebration (after graduation party) would like to celebrate our amazing community. Over 100 local individuals and businesses came together to support this event. We are very grateful to everyone who supported this event and helped celebrate the 2021 ALHS graduates. We could not have done it without your support.
It is with gratitude we recognize the following individuals and businesses:
Advanced Auto
Advanced Family Dental
Agilis Company
Albert Lea Bus Company Inc
Albert Lea Convention & Visitors Bureau
Albert Lea Cuppage Charitable Foundation
Albert Lea Electric
Albert Lea noon Kiwanis
Albert Lea Select Foods
American Family Insurance Cliff Wuerflein
American Insurance Group
Americana Insurance
Arcadian Bank
Auto Value
Auto Zone
B-Lo-Zero Sno-cones
BG Brick Girls at Brick Furniture
Broadway Bike Company
Brunos
Carpenter Company
CCF Bank of Albert Lea
Chamber of Commerce
Church Offset Printing
Cinema 7
Clothing Care
Collins Auto Repair
Community Education
Crossfit Innerdrive
Crossroads Trailer Sales & Service Inc
Dairy Queen
Daisy Blue Naturals
Dean & Beverly Leonard
Dimensions Salon
East Side Liquor
Eat’n Ice Cream
Edward Jones Alex Johnston
EJ Scoop in Alden
EXP Realty Jay & Staci Waltman
Farmers Insurance of Albert Lea
Federated Insurance of Owatonna
Freeborn County Shopper
Geneva Bar & Grill
Geno’s Plumbing & Heating
Georges of Geneva
Granicrete MN
Grasslake Engraving
Green Lea Golf Course
Hammer, Dieser & Mangskau
Home Federal of Albert Lea
Homestead Boutique
Innovance
Innovision Eye Care
Intego Insurance Services Inc
Intellicents
Interstate Packaging
ISC Financial Advisors
Jakes Pizza
Jensen Excavating & Trucking
Jim & Dudes Plumbing and Heating
Jones, Haugh & Smith Inc
JPW Industries – Edwards Manufacturing
Karls Car Quest
KATE/KCPI Radio
Kwik Trip
Leech Law
Leutholds
Louie Larson
MARVIC
Master Plumbing, LLC
Mayo Clinic
Mayo Foundation
McDonalds Courtesy Corporation
Morreim Drainage Inc
Mrs. Gerry’s
Napa Auto
NorthStar Power Sports
Oak View Golf Course
Partners in Prevention Freeborn County
Peterson, Kolker, Haedt & Benda Law LTD
Power 96
Produce State Bank
Qdoba
Raleighs Ace Hardware
RE/MAX Lisa Evans
Riverland
Savelkoul Law Office
Security Bank Minnesota
SLG Graphics Josh Flatness
Smile Doctors LLC
South Central Pet Care
Southern Lock and Glass
State Farm Dave Klatt
Studio 22 Mary Mickelson
Taco Johns
Thompson Sanitation
Tic Toc Digital Printing
Trails Travel Center
Troy Thompson Insurance
Ulland Brothers
United Employees Credit Union
Walmart of Albert Lea
Wedgewood Cove Golf Course
Winnebago Cooperative Telecom Assoc
Rachel Schei
Parent Communication Network