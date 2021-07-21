expand
Ad Spot

July 21, 2021

Amelia Thompson is the new director of nursing at Thorne Crest Senior Living Community. She started in the position in June. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune

New Thorne Crest leader has worked in a variety of health care settings

By Sarah Stultz

Published 2:32 pm Wednesday, July 21, 2021

Thorne Crest Senior Living Community’s new director of nursing said she likes the opportunity her new position gives her to build connections with both residents and staff at the care facility in Albert Lea.

Amelia Thompson moved to Albert Lea from South Dakota and started in the position June 7 after working in several other nursing positions since the start of her career.

Thompson said she started her nursing career working for what was then called Regional Health in Rapid City, South Dakota. She worked in a float pool there for a year, before transitioning to the emergency room for five years.

She said she found a constant issue with patients coming in and out of the emergency room who had cares that were not being tended to at home. If those things had been done properly, they could have helped prevent the emergency room visits. These concerns prompted her to move into case management, where she could help set patients up for success at home.

From there, one of her leaders came to her with an opportunity in the dialysis department, where she said she worked with a great team and great patients. She said she loved building a connection with those patients and worked with many geriatric patients.

She worked there for 1 1/2 years until her husband, Mark, got a promotion to run a Ford store in Clear Lake, and she applied to work at Thorne Crest in Albert Lea as the director of nursing.

She said she thought it would be a great opportunity to have a job where she could build those same connections with residents and get to make a positive impact.

Thompson said she oversees about eight to 10 nurses and 10 to 12 certified nursing assistants in the long-term and transitional care units. She also oversees a clinical manager and an MDS coordinator.

Her primary duties are making sure staff are meeting quality measures, including charting correctly and initiating care plans.

She is also trying to help as much as she can on the floor with the other nurses and trying to get to know the residents.

She said when she was on the floor as a nurse when she first started, there were people in leadership who hadn’t worked in their shoes.

“I know what it feels like to be there,” she said, noting that she wants her staff to feel like they can have their voices heard.

Thompson has a bachelor’s degree in nursing and is pursuing her master’s degree in health care administration.

She and her husband have two children.

She said they wanted to live somewhere close to her work and found a house and fell in love with it. She will work across the street from Hawthorne Elementary School, where her children will go to school, and be close to home to let their two dogs, a bulldog and a great Dane, outside.

More News

Leader at St. John’s impressed with ‘welcoming attitude’ on the campus

New Thorne Crest leader has worked in a variety of health care settings

Delores J. (Dee) Head

Emerald ash borer confirmed in Freeborn County

Health Updates

Leader at St. John’s impressed with ‘welcoming attitude’ on the campus

Health Updates

New Thorne Crest leader has worked in a variety of health care settings

News

Emerald ash borer confirmed in Freeborn County

Health Updates

‘A beacon’ for rural America

Cops, Courts & Fires

Window broken out of vehicle and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County under burning ban

News

US life expectancy in 2020 saw biggest drop since WWII

News

5 things to do this week

News

Blackmer Avenue to temporarily close for dredge removal

News

Rural Finance Authority clears way for disaster assistance loans

News

Nice to Know: Thanks for support of after grad party

Health Updates

Free online mental health support groups for individuals and families

News

Air quality alert issued due to wildfire smoke

News

Crowds once again flocking to county fairs across Minnesota

News

Hennepin County ‘doubles down’ on vaccine incentive program

News

Meet the summer Olympians from across Minnesota

Education

Albert Lea school board approves referendum renewal question on November election ballots

News

County board approves increase in wheelage tax

Cops, Courts & Fires

Update: I-35 south of Albert Lea reopened after fire

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 Albert Lea motorcyclists injured in crash on I-35

Cops, Courts & Fires

Wells motorcyclist injured in collision with deer

Cops, Courts & Fires

Matson named Minnesota American Legion Law Officer of the Year

Cops, Courts & Fires

Construction equipment damaged and other reports

Health Updates

MercyOne clinic to open in less than a week; open house slated for Saturday