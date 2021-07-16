New rugby tournament next weekend

The Freeborn Eagles Rugby Club will host its first-ever Insomnia 7 Rugby Day Tournament July 24 in Glenville.

The tournament will have both boys’ and girls’ high school teams. Eight team slots per side will be available on the tournament bracket.

Registration is $125 per team.

In addition to the games, food vendors and T-shirt sales will be available.

The tournament will take place at Glenville-Emmons High School, 230 Fifth St. SE, Glenville. Admission is free for the public.

Kickoff will be at 9 a.m.

For questions, contact 952-484-9499.