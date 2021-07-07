My Point of View: It’s a perfect summer to talk politics, happenings

My Point of View by Robert Hoffman

Politics is a popular side dish served at most of our summer picnics. This summer is a perfect time to talk to each other about all the things we are going through together. Summer is a great time to visit with each other with all our events and parades that are going on and local elected officials visiting with everyone that comes out to see their communities in motion. Our local state Rep. Peggy Bennett, our state Sen. Gene Dornink and our U.S. Congressman Jim Hagedorn are seen every weekend in all of our regional gatherings. This year’s Freeborn County Fair will be a great chance to visit with each other again, go see all the local political parties booths and visit our region’s elected officials like Peggy, Gene and Jim.

It’s time to talk politics. It is very important to. A parade isn’t a parade without throwing candy; a fair isn’t a fair without corn dogs; a picnic isn’t a picnic without potato salad; and a summer isn’t a summer without asking each other how we’re doing and talking a little politics. We’ve been through a lot together, let’s talk about it.

The Freeborn County Republicans meet monthly and are a welcoming, approachable group. Many new faces have now joined the group that also has a lot familiar faces that have served for years. We are easy to find online and have consistently met in the same place in historic downtown Albert Lea for a handful of elections now. The Freeborn County GOP has been at Alden’s, Lyle’s and Albert Lea’s parades so far this summer and looks forward to waiving at more people at a few more parades that are coming up soon as well. We would like to hear from everyone, and you can contact us anytime.

The Republicans will be at the Freeborn County Fair the week of Aug. 3 through Aug. 8 and are excited to see everyone again and talk. The Freeborn County Republicans are also having their summer picnic at the Edgewater Bay Pavilion again this year on Aug. 16. Our picnic will feature many guest speakers, and we are co-hosting the GOP picnic this year with our neighbors to west. The Faribault County Republicans are visiting sunny Albert Lea and are attending this summer’s picnic as well. Come visit us under the Grandstand during the Freeborn County Fair at our same location we’re are always at for more information about the picnic.

Seeing each other at this summer’s parades, fairs and picnics and talking politics is the grassroots way to really see how we’re all doing and ask what we can do to help each other out. Local, connected and easy-to-reach elected officials we are proud to call our own like Rep. Peggy Bennet, Sen. Gene Dornink and Congressman Jim Hagedorn and their great relationship with the Freeborn County Republicans make it pretty easy to talk politics. Come talk politics with us. Let us know how you are doing; let us know what needs to be done.

Have a safe summer, make it a point to discuss what’s on your mind, see how your neighbors are doing and discuss what needs to be done to help now. We’ve been through a lot together lately, we have a lot going on right now and have a very exciting state election coming up in 2022. We’ll see each other soon.

Robert Hoffman is chairman of the Freeborn County Republican Party.