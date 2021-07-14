MnDOT announces new “Let’s Move Safely Together” pedestrian safety campaign

Reducing fatalities among people walking and improving safety for all travelers is the focus of a new statewide pedestrian safety campaign released by the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The theme for the campaign is “Let’s Move Safely Together,” and it highlights safety tips that remind people to use extra caution when driving and walking.

So far this year, 24 people have died while walking on Minnesota roads and 224 people lost their lives in vehicle crashes.

“One life lost on our roadways is too many. When we work as a team and watch out for each other, we can save lives and make progress Toward Zero Deaths,” said MnDOT Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher. “That means drivers need to slow down and stop for people crossing the road. When you’re walking, look all ways before crossing and stay alert because people driving may not see you.”