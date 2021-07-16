expand
Ad Spot

July 16, 2021

Minnesota leaders seek drought aid for livestock producers

By Associated Press

Published 4:50 am Friday, July 16, 2021

ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz has asked U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to come to the aid of Minnesota livestock producers amid the worsening drought by easing grazing restrictions.

Walz asked Vilsack in a letter released Thursday to to allow emergency haying and grazing on eligible Conservation Reserve Program acres in Minnesota counties experiencing severe to extreme drought conditions. He said hay is going to be in short supply.

“Granting immediate access to these acres will reduce forage pressures on Minnesota’s livestock producers,” the governor wrote. “The urgency of this request cannot be overstated.”

U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, and U.S. Reps. Michelle Fischbach, Angie Craig, Pete Stauber, Tom Emmer and Jim Hagedorn sent a similar request to Vilsack on Thursday, warning that the scarcity and high cost of hay could force Minnesota farmers and ranchers to liquidate their herds.

The Conservation Reserve Program pays farmers to take environmentally sensitive land out of production and plant it with cover crops. The U.S. Department of Agriculture allows haying and grazing on those acres before Aug. 1 in emergencies such as severe droughts.

The updated U.S. Drought Monitor map released Thursday shows that 98% of Minnesota is now in a drought, with 52% of the state in a severe or extreme drought, and conditions are expected to grow dryer.

More News

Minnesota congressional candidates start money race early

Maureen Ann Stein

Daniel Joseph Bettin

Pelican Breeze damaged and other reports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


Elections & Campaigns

Minnesota congressional candidates start money race early

Cops, Courts & Fires

Pelican Breeze damaged and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

2nd guilty plea in fatal crash on Glenville beach road

Cops, Courts & Fires

‘Boogaloo’ member pleads guilty to machine gun charge

News

Minnesota leaders seek drought aid for livestock producers

Education

Albert Lea school district outlines COVID plans for upcoming school year

News

Used car dealer pleads guilty to tax evasion

News

Hy-Vee reusable bag program aims to eliminate single-use plastics while donating to nonprofits

News

Walz signs order restricting ‘conversion therapy’ for minors

News

Partial road closure Friday

News

US unemployment claims fall to 360,000, a new pandemic low

Cops, Courts & Fires

Car vandalized and other reports

News

Child tax credit dollars head to parents

Cops, Courts & Fires

Line 3 pipeline opponents appeal to Minnesota Supreme Court

Health Updates

Audit finds no overpayments by Minnesota for COVID-19 tests

News

Worst of forecast shifts south; tornado watch issued in Winnebago, Worth counties

Health Updates

Concerned about children and COVID variants? Your questions, answered

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested for drug possession, giving false information and other reports

News

Public meeting Thursday for Highway 30 repaving project near Ellendale

News

Mosquito spraying on Thursday this week

Arts & Culture

5 things to do this week

Arts & Culture

Civic Music to celebrate 75th season

News

Households encouraged to apply for $167M in new funding for energy assistance program

News

MnDOT announces new “Let’s Move Safely Together” pedestrian safety campaign