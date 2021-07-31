Minnesota FFA Foundation accepting nominations

The Minnesota FFA Foundation, in conjunction with AgCountry Farm Credit Services and Compeer Financial, will be accepting nominations to recognize outstanding Agricultural Education teachers during Farmfest Aug. 3-5 in Redwood County.

During the three-day event, individuals can nominate agricultural education teachers who have had a lasting impact on their students, as well as learn more about how to become an agriculture teacher, by visiting AgCountry Farm Credit Services (Booth F1) or Compeer Financial (Booth 606). Nominations can also be submitted by visiting mnffafoundation.org.

One agricultural teacher will receive two tickets to the Sept. 11 “Celebrate Ag and Food Day” University of Minnesota Gophers football game, as will the individual who submitted the nomination.

Agricultural education teaches students about agriculture, food and natural resources. Through these subjects, agricultural educators teach students a wide variety of skills, including science, math, communications, leadership, management and technology.

Unfortunately, the field of Agricultural Education is in short supply of teachers.

Opportunities exist at the middle, high school and post-secondary levels and agriculture teachers are unique in that they work in many environments outside the traditional classroom. They provide students with a variety of hands-on learning activities, including lab-based projects and agricultural experiments.

The mission of the Minnesota FFA Foundation to secure strategic partnerships and financial resources that promote and enhance premier leadership, personal growth and career success for Minnesota youth in agricultural education.

For additional information regarding agricultural education teacher nominations, please contact Val Aarsvold at (507) 259-3586 or val.aarsvold@mnffafoundation.org.