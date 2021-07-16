expand
Ad Spot

July 16, 2021

Minnesota congressional candidates start money race early

By Associated Press

Published 12:33 pm Friday, July 16, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS — The 2022 congressional elections are more than a year away, but some Minnesota representatives who may face competitive racesare getting off to an early start.

Democratic U.S. Rep, Angie Craig on Thursday reported raising over $610,000 in the second quarter this year, with more than $1.85 million cash on hand for the 2022 cycle. She represents the 2nd District, which includes southern Twin Cities suburbs and rural parts of southeastern Minnesota.

Craig narrowly held off a challenge in 2020 by Republican Tyler Kistner, who’s running again. On Friday, he reported raising over $279,000 in the second quarter, with $189,000 in cash on hand.

In southern Minnesota’s 1st District, GOP Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who has won two narrow re-election victories, reported raising $297,000 and had $435,000 in the bank. No Democrats have registered with the Federal Elections Commission in the race so far.

Jim Hagedorn

While Minnesota got to keep all eight of its congressional districts, based on the latest census numbers, the state’s political map must be redrawn before the 2022 elections to reflect population shifts, which could add new wrinkles to the races.

More News

Minnesota congressional candidates start money race early

Maureen Ann Stein

Daniel Joseph Bettin

Pelican Breeze damaged and other reports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


Elections & Campaigns

Minnesota congressional candidates start money race early

Cops, Courts & Fires

Pelican Breeze damaged and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

2nd guilty plea in fatal crash on Glenville beach road

Cops, Courts & Fires

‘Boogaloo’ member pleads guilty to machine gun charge

News

Minnesota leaders seek drought aid for livestock producers

Education

Albert Lea school district outlines COVID plans for upcoming school year

News

Used car dealer pleads guilty to tax evasion

News

Hy-Vee reusable bag program aims to eliminate single-use plastics while donating to nonprofits

News

Walz signs order restricting ‘conversion therapy’ for minors

News

Partial road closure Friday

News

US unemployment claims fall to 360,000, a new pandemic low

Cops, Courts & Fires

Car vandalized and other reports

News

Child tax credit dollars head to parents

Cops, Courts & Fires

Line 3 pipeline opponents appeal to Minnesota Supreme Court

Health Updates

Audit finds no overpayments by Minnesota for COVID-19 tests

News

Worst of forecast shifts south; tornado watch issued in Winnebago, Worth counties

Health Updates

Concerned about children and COVID variants? Your questions, answered

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested for drug possession, giving false information and other reports

News

Public meeting Thursday for Highway 30 repaving project near Ellendale

News

Mosquito spraying on Thursday this week

Arts & Culture

5 things to do this week

Arts & Culture

Civic Music to celebrate 75th season

News

Households encouraged to apply for $167M in new funding for energy assistance program

News

MnDOT announces new “Let’s Move Safely Together” pedestrian safety campaign