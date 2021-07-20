expand
July 20, 2021

A sign identifies the former Herberger's building at Northbridge Mall as the future home of MercyOne Clinic. Hallie Cantu/Albert Lea Tribune

MercyOne clinic to open in less than a week; open house slated for Saturday

By Staff Reports

Published 6:38 am Tuesday, July 20, 2021

MercyOne Albert Lea Family Medicine & Specialty Care, in partnership with the Albert Lea Healthcare Coalition, will host an open house on Saturday at Northbridge Mall.

The clinic is located inside the John & Susan Morrison Medical Plaza at 2440 Bridge Ave. in Albert Lea. The event marks the first location for MercyOne in the state of Minnesota. The clinic will open for patients on July 26.

The open house is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

“Albert Lea Family Medicine & Specialty Care has been just short of three years in the making,” said Rod Schlader, president of MercyOne’s North Iowa region, in a news release. “We are proud to welcome the community to our open house so they can see the result of our partnership with the Albert Lea Healthcare Coalition and start providing care to the Albert Lea community.”

The new MercyOne clinic location is owned by the Albert Lea Healthcare Coalition and leased to MercyOne to provide patient care including a primary care clinic, visiting specialists, lab and radiology. Drs. David Heine and Brittany Waletzko Bartz are leading the medical staff. Other specialty health care businesses will have locations inside the John & Susan Morrison Medical Plaza, such as physical therapy and audiology. Future plans for the plaza include an outpatient surgery center and other services dependent upon patient needs and provider capability.

“Today everyone from Albert Lea and the surrounding area is smiling,” said Brad Arends with the Albert Lea Healthcare Coalition. “What many felt would never happen, and most felt could never happen, is opening for business. This event is truly a testament to what a determined united community and large health care system can accomplish with a trusting relationship centered on collaboration. Truly a model to follow for other communities who are struggling with the nationwide rural health care crisis. Thank you MercyOne for believing in Albert Lea!”

Look to the Tribune for more.

