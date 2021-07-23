Melvin Stoa, 100, of Laporte, MN died Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Heritage Living Center, Park Rapids.

Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Laporte with Pastor René Mehlberg officiating. Family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, August 14, 2021, at the Moscow Lutheran Church Cemetery, Austin with Rev. Allan Stoa officiating.

Melvin Berthol Stoa was born March 2, 1921, in Moscow Township, Austin, MN to Oscar and Cora Stoa. Melvin was a member of Moscow Lutheran Church where he was baptized and confirmed. Melvin farmed in the Moscow area and on March 8, 1942, he married Dorothy Wangen. They moved to Laporte in 1963 where he farmed and did carpentry. Dorothy passed away in 1990 and he later married Mildred Kurtz. Melvin was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Laporte and served as a supervisor for Hart Lake Town Board and was a member of the Pork Producers Association. His favorite hobbies were pitching horseshoes, reading Westerns and watching the Twins.

He is survived by daughters, Hazel Spiering of Albert Lea, Clara (Chum) Busse of Laporte, Linda Blanchard of Laporte and Dory (Pete) Zothman of Laporte; 9 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wives, Dorothy, and Mildred; brother, Clayton, and sons-in-law, Cornie Spiering and Bruce Blanchard.

www.OlsonSchwartzFuneralHome.com