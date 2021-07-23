expand
Ad Spot

July 24, 2021

Melvin Stoa

By Submitted

Published 1:32 pm Friday, July 23, 2021

Melvin Stoa, 100, of Laporte, MN died Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Heritage Living Center, Park Rapids.

Melvin Stoa

Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Laporte with Pastor René Mehlberg officiating. Family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, August 14, 2021, at the Moscow Lutheran Church Cemetery, Austin with Rev. Allan Stoa officiating.

Melvin Berthol Stoa was born March 2, 1921, in Moscow Township, Austin, MN to Oscar and Cora Stoa. Melvin was a member of Moscow Lutheran Church where he was baptized and confirmed. Melvin farmed in the Moscow area and on March 8, 1942, he married Dorothy Wangen. They moved to Laporte in 1963 where he farmed and did carpentry. Dorothy passed away in 1990 and he later married Mildred Kurtz. Melvin was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Laporte and served as a supervisor for Hart Lake Town Board and was a member of the Pork Producers Association. His favorite hobbies were pitching horseshoes, reading Westerns and watching the Twins.

He is survived by daughters, Hazel Spiering of Albert Lea, Clara (Chum) Busse of Laporte, Linda Blanchard of Laporte and Dory (Pete) Zothman of Laporte; 9 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wives, Dorothy, and Mildred; brother, Clayton, and sons-in-law, Cornie Spiering and Bruce Blanchard.

www.OlsonSchwartzFuneralHome.com

More News

Family purchases former Pheasant Links property

Editorial: Support each other, offer kindness to all you meet

Editorial: Tribune Thumbs

Ask a Trooper: Am I required to wear shoes while driving?

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


News

Family purchases former Pheasant Links property

Faith

Guests to speak on issues pertinent to Israel

News

Duplicate bridge results

News

4th of July Car Show winners

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County commissioner, family in crash; 1 taken to hospital

News

As smoke dissipates in Minnesota, health experts urge people to stay aware of the air quality

Health Updates

AP-NORC poll: Most unvaccinated Americans don’t want shots

News

Labor agreements reached for thousands of state employees

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested for DWI after crash

News

Big Ten says schools will decide on COVID-19 protocols

Health Updates

Vaccinations rise in some states with soaring infections

Cops, Courts & Fires

Albert Lea man charged with criminal sexual conduct of teen

News

US jobless claims rise to 419,000 from a pandemic low

Cops, Courts & Fires

Albert Lea man sentenced to 11 years in prison in federal meth trafficking case

Cops, Courts & Fires

Vehicles broken into, items taken and other reports

News

Talk begins about post-COVID rules for Minnesota Legislature

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota’s share of opioid settlement could top $300M

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 cats die in house fire in Wells

Health Updates

Leader at St. John’s impressed with ‘welcoming attitude’ on the campus

Health Updates

New Thorne Crest leader has worked in a variety of health care settings

News

Emerald ash borer confirmed in Freeborn County

Health Updates

‘A beacon’ for rural America

Cops, Courts & Fires

Window broken out of vehicle and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County under burning ban