expand
Ad Spot

July 27, 2021

Mayo Clinic joins others in requiring worker vaccinations

By Associated Press

Published 9:59 am Tuesday, July 27, 2021

ROCHESTER — Mayo Clinic says it will require employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus by mid-September, becoming one of the latest health systems to do so as delta variant cases rise around the country.

The Rochester-based medical system said the “vast majority” of its employees are already vaccinated. But it said all employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or complete an opt-out process by Sept. 17.

“Our patients expect to be safe when they come to Mayo Clinic, and we need to do everything we can to protect everybody,” Dr. Gianrico Farrugia, the clinic’s president and CEO, said in a statement Monday.

Staff who decline to be vaccinated must complete education modules and will be required to wear masks and socially distance at work.

Mayo said it is joining dozens of health systems nationwide in requiring vaccinations because of increasing cases of COVID-19 nationally, poor vaccination rates in many communities and the threat of variants.

Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said Monday that Minnesota is not actively considering vaccination mandates but that she welcomes it when employers voluntarily take such steps.

“We encourage that, we applaud when employers do make that step,” Malcolm said at a briefing. “Health care employers certainly are in a position to play a real leading role here, and we appreciate that they are looking very seriously at that.”

More News

Tax credit available for land, equipment expenses to start farming

Boy killed in crash on I-90 in Faribault County

Helen R. Coonradt

Joanne Roehr Barr

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


News

Tax credit available for land, equipment expenses to start farming

Cops, Courts & Fires

Boy killed in crash on I-90 in Faribault County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Garage broken into and other reports

Health Updates

CDC reverses course on indoor masks in some parts of US

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic joins others in requiring worker vaccinations

News

City reassessing new water tower location after bids come in high

Health Updates

Minnesota officials urge shots as delta variant surges

News

Announcer back at Fairmont racetrack after racist rant

News

Minnesota adopts ‘clean car’ rules to foster electric shift

News

Excessive heat watch issued for mid-week

News

Peak energy alert issued

Cops, Courts & Fires

Damage reported to vehicles and other reports

Health Updates

Fauci says US headed in `wrong direction’ on coronavirus

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court of Appeals denies Interchange owner’s petition to remove judge

Health Updates

Residents tour new MercyOne clinic

News

Family purchases former Pheasant Links property

Faith

Guests to speak on issues pertinent to Israel

News

Duplicate bridge results

News

4th of July Car Show winners

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County commissioner, family in crash; 1 taken to hospital

News

As smoke dissipates in Minnesota, health experts urge people to stay aware of the air quality

Health Updates

AP-NORC poll: Most unvaccinated Americans don’t want shots

News

Labor agreements reached for thousands of state employees

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested for DWI after crash