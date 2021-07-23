expand
July 24, 2021

Maurine (Kelly) Larson McGill

A Celebration of Life for Maurine McGill will be held July 30, 2021 at 10 am at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home. Pastor Don Malinsky will officiate. Maurine’s celebration of life is open to family and friends. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service as well. The service will be livestreamed via YouTube and the link may be found on Bayview’s website www.bayviewfuneral.com

Maurine Larson McGill, age 98, passed on to be with the LORD  Dec 10, 2020 at the Cedars Villa in Minneapolis, MN

Maurine was born March 3, 1922 to Benjamin and Delphine (Kegler) Kelly. She graduated in 1940 from Albert Lea High School. On Dec. 6, 1945 she married Charles Albert Larson. They were married for 54 years and raised four children.

Maurine is survived by 2 daughters, Jan Pappin (Bill), Sandra Russo (Joe), son, Arlo Larson (Sheila), 11 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren, foster son, Jim Kuiper and brother, Warren Kelly.

Maurine was a homemaker while her children were at home. She helped Chuck with his fuel oil delivery business. For 30 years she worked as the head housekeeper at Thorne Crest in Albert Lea.

She loved traveling especially visiting the children and grandchildren in  three different states.

On Sept. 22, 2012 at the young age of 90 Maurine married Larry McGill (93). They were married for 5 years.

She was preceded in death by daughter Sue, husband Chuck, brother Verne Kelly and husband Larry McGill.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to be sent to The Alzheimer’s Foundation or Hospice.

