Mary S. Nienow 59-year-old resident of Albert Lea, MN passed away July 3, 2021 at Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames, Iowa. A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at the First Presbyterian Church in Albert Lea, MN. A visitation will be from 5-7 PM on Tuesday evening at the church, and also one hour prior to the service at the church.

Mary was born on January 10, 1962 in Fairmont, MN to Milan and Ardella Nagel. Her relationship with Jesus Christ was the foundation of her life. Mary was united in marriage to Rick Nienow on July 6, 2019 in Fairmont, MN. She worked at Southgate Elementary School in Austin, MN as a speech pathologist, where she enjoyed her work with children. Mary loved life and being of service to others, especially her family and her Al-Anon family. She will be remembered for her sense of humor and her belief in living one day at a time.

Mary is survived by her husband; mother; children, Sarah (Jeremy) Bolden, Lucas Green, Aaron Green, Hannah Green, Mariah Green; step-children, Philip (Brooke) Nienow, Arianna Nienow, Jacob (Nicole) Nienow; siblings, Russel (Nancy) Nagel, Linda Nordstrom, Michael (Marie) Nagel; grandchildren, Mathew Schwichtenberg, Katelynn Schwichtenberg, Hope Schwichtenberg, Moya Bolden, Parker Green, Brynn Nienow, Krue Nienow, and Lola Green.

She is preceded in death by her father.

“We all need Jesus to save us, believe and you will be saved.”

Arrangements are with the Bonnerup Funeral Service in Albert Lea.