July 1, 2021

Man arrested for DWI and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 8:54 am Thursday, July 1, 2021

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Scott Gregory Madrigal, 37, for second-degree driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 11:53 p.m. Wednesday near Paradise Road and Pride Lane in Albert Lea. 

 

Devices fraudulently added to account

Police received a report at 3:24 p.m. Wednesday that two devices had been fraudulently added to a person’s Verizon account. 

 

Hit-and-run crash reported

Police received a report at 5:44 p.m. Wednesday of a hit-and-run crash at 312 E. Fifth St. Someone had reportedly backed into a car sometime in the last week. 

 

Bikes stolen

Two bikes were reported stolen at 7:32 p.m. Wednesday at 1204 Plainview Lane. 

 

