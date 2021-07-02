expand
Ad Spot

July 2, 2021

Lowell Wichmann

By Submitted

Published 11:25 am Friday, July 2, 2021

A gentle soul of the Ellendale community, Lowell H. Wichmann, age 81, has passed away on June 28, 2021. Lowell was a loving husband, father, grandpa, brother uncle and friend. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Julia (Smith); children, Barbara (Gary), Debra, Penny (Roger), Emily (Rashad) and Jamie (Jake). Beloved grandchildren, Mark, Chris, Nathan, Kara, Garrett, Rhyse, Rayven, Josef, Danika, Kaleb and Lukas. Siblings, Edward Wichmann, Carol (Ken) Killen, Linda Elstad, Sue (D.R Martin) Wichmann and Dawn Wichmann; as well as numerous brothers and sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren and wonderful friends.

Lowell Wichmann

Lowell was born in Albert Lea, Minnesota and resided in Conger and Wells, Minnesota before permanently settling in Ellendale, Minnesota. Lowell left school at the age of 15, but went on to earn his GED. He worked multiple jobs which included farming, hauling milk and eggs, construction until one day he was offered a position to be a law enforcement officer for Wells, Minnesota and that started 31 years of dedicated service as a Steele County deputy (7407), stationed out of Ellendale.

He lived a quiet life as a small-town deputy; exhibiting daily dedication to the safety of the public, which earned him Steele County deputy of the year in 1985, Lowell believed his job was to listen to the people and bring Peace to their household, so it wasn’t uncommon for Lowell to be recognized as a “peacemaker” speaking to the citizens at all times of the day at Beaver Lake, Standard restaurant, on the streets of Ellendale, and even at the kitchen table of his home.

A lifelong interest in auctions, antiques, flea markets and “wheeling and dealing” gave life to a used-a-bit shop at his acreage. Lowell had a passion for vehicles whether it be tractors, trucks or cars. Summer evenings spent in his convertible, with Julia, chasing that perfect sunset.

Lowell was an avid reader of the news and even when he couldn’t hold a newspaper on those last days, he had one on his lap. If you couldn’t find Lowell at home you may locate him at the local shop drinking black coffee and a donut with the neighbors, catching up on the local happenings.

Many afternoons were spent teaching grandchildren to shoot BB guns and archery, driving go-karts, taking them fishing or to car shows; making memories to last a lifetime.

Lowell had an ability to tame every stray cat and dog that enter his barn. The animals knew he had a soft heart and would care for them. One of his most generous acts he did, was at the age of 44, adopting his baby daughter, Jamie.

He was preceded in death by parents, Harry and Shirley (Stevens), a son-in-law, Dale Schlicht, sister-in-law, Sharon Wichmann, wife, Darlene Seifken, and wife, Alice Wichmann.

A Celebration Of Life will be held on Sunday, July 11th, 2021 at the Ellendale Community Center from 1 to 3:30 p.m. A private interment will be held for the family at St. Ansgar Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the Ellendale Community Foundation or to a charity of your choice.

Arrangements are being completed by Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault.

Visit boldtfuneralhome.com for information and guestbook.

More News

McBride scores 26 as Minnesota beats Phoenix 82-76

Collins, White Sox complete sweep of Twins with 8-5 win

Tigers win home tournament

Richardson will miss Olympic 100 after test

Arts & Culture

Albert Lea Community Theatre to return to the stage; announces 2021–22 season

News

$125 million available from MoneyGram refund settlement

News

GOP senators signal they may fire some Walz cabinet members

Cops, Courts & Fires

Burglaries and other reports 

News

Walz, leaders reflect on special session

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota tops 200 traffic deaths, a 25% increase over 2020

News

Strong growth continues in nine Midwest, Plains states

Cops, Courts & Fires

Trump Organization, CFO indicted on tax fraud charges

News

Gallery: Marion Ross is back in Albert Lea; find out where to see her this week

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man arrested for DWI and other reports

News

Minnesota House debate bogs down on finishing $52B budget

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court OKs 3rd-degree murder against 3-ex cops in Floyd death

Cops, Courts & Fires

6 Twin Cities men charged in large-scale marijuana operation

News

Blue-green algae found at City Beach

Cops, Courts & Fires

3rd District chief judge denies Interchange owner’s request to remove judge from criminal cases

News

2 Albert Lea projects awarded Otto Bremer Trust grants

Cops, Courts & Fires

Credit card reported stolen and other reports

News

Minnesota Legislature prepares to finish off work on budget

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 taken to hospital after fire in Albert Lea

Cops, Courts & Fires

Senate recognizes Matson before passing public safety bill with his namesake provision

News

Men help connect family with papers honoring soldier who died in WWII

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota House passes modest police accountability measures

News

Check out all to do this week for the Fourth of July

News

Bricelyn celebration this weekend