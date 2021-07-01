expand
July 1, 2021

Lorin C. McColley Jr.

Published 6:19 pm Thursday, July 1, 2021

Funeral Service for Lorin McColley Jr. will be at 11AM on Friday July 9, 2021 at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home. Rev. Russ Jacobsen will officiate. Burial will be in Alden Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service. Online condolences are welcome at www.bayviewfuneral.com

Lorin Clarence McColley Jr, age 77 of Albert Lea, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester.

Lorin was born Sept. 12, 1943 to Lorin & Margaret McColley in Albert Lea, Mn. He grew up on a farm west of Alden, where his parents worked for Conrad Envoldsen. He was baptized & confirmed in the Alden Methodist church where he served as usher, candle lighter & sang in the choir.

He attended Alden school, graduating in 1961. After graduating he joined the U.S Navy with his best friend, Glen Bjorklund. After boot camp he served on the U.S.S. Ernest G Small, & the U.S.S. Saint Paul.

After his Honorable discharge he married Mary Scorza. They lived in California. They had two children, Kelly Jo And Michael. They later divorced. He then married Ernestine [Chris] Belcher. They moved to Alden and later divorced.

Lorin worked for Albert Lea Freezer, the City of Alden, Freeborn Foods & Truth Hardware retiring in 2006. During his life Lorin was a member of the Alden Fire Dept. Alden American Legion, Albert Lea Eagles club, Albert Lea H.O.G. Chapter, Albert Lea Rifle & Pistol club, the N.R.A. & Second Amendment Foundation.

Lorin was a motorcycle rider most of his adult life, finally getting his first Harley in 1981.

After he retired Lorin tried fishing but found it too boring. He then took up target shooting & gun collecting and going to garage & estate sales where he found many bargains.

His favorite pastimes were target shooting, riding his Harley & going to gun shows & cycle swap meets with his two best friends Warren Johanssen & Ron Krogsgard.

Survivors include daughter Kelly Jo; son Michael; brother Lowell; and nieces Desarae and Andrea McColley; Grandson Andreas McColley; and several cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, sister in law Pat McColley, aunts, uncles & cousins.

Lorin C. McColley Jr.

