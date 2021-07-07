expand
Ad Spot

July 7, 2021

License plates reported stolen and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 9:28 am Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Deputies received a report at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday of stolen license plates at 76128 270th St., Clarks Grove. 

A front license plate and radio were reported stolen at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at 310 W. Seventh St. A lock was also cut off. 

 

Damage reported to truck

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 11:06 a.m. Tuesday of damage that was done to a 2014 Dodge pickup at 16971 810th Ave. The owner stated it appeared someone attempted to take the catalytic converter. 

 

2 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Tiffany Kay Ryerson, 41, on a local warrant at 10:26 a.m. Tuesday at 1019 James Ave. 

Brandon Lee Crews, 30, reportedly turned himself in on a local warrant at 4:02 a.m. Wednesday at 411 S. Broadway. 

 

Catalytic converter taken off vehicle

A catalytic converter was reported taken off a Honda CRV at 10:34 a.m. Tuesday at Southtown Auto, 1018 S. Broadway. 

 

Items reported stolen

A PlayStation 4 was reported stolen at 2:12 p.m. Tuesday at 604 Larimore Circle. 

A money order, ID and Social Security card were reported taken at 4:22 p.m. Tuesday from 603 Fountain St. 

 

Tires reported slashed

Police received a report at 1:26 a.m. Wednesday of an intoxicated person carrying a knife who slashed four tires on a vehicle at 818 Jefferson Ave. 

More News

Authorities: Recreational fire led to house fire

License plates reported stolen and other reports

Longtime Albert Lea dentist sells business, to transition to retirement

5 things to do this week

Cops, Courts & Fires

Authorities: Recreational fire led to house fire

Cops, Courts & Fires

License plates reported stolen and other reports

News

Longtime Albert Lea dentist sells business, to transition to retirement

News

5 things to do this week

News

July Jubilee is full of activities this weekend for the whole family

News

Farm & City Days returns for another year of fun with festival

Education

Campus notes

Education

Albert Lea Area Schools opening Online Academy

News

State Fair and Minnesota Livestock Breeders’ Association offer scholarships

Health Updates

As demand for vaccines decline, public health shifts focus to small clinics

News

Minnesota pollution regulator resigns before Senate vote

News

Searchers at collapse site are ‘not seeing anything positive’

News

Heat, humidity can be especially dangerous to people with high blood pressure concerns

Cops, Courts & Fires

Driver killed in collision with police car in Minneapolis pursuit

Cops, Courts & Fires

Stolen vehicle recovered and other reports

News

Urgent need for donations at Minnesota’s blood centers

News

Rural Minnesota counties lag in vaccination rates

News

Another candidate joins Minnesota AG race to unseat Ellison

News

Downtown busy for the Fourth

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 injured when 3 vehicles collide on I-35

Cops, Courts & Fires

Windows broken out of vehicle and other reports

News

Albert Lea woman killed, 3 injured in Iowa Independence Day parade accident

News

Area residents flock to Third of July Parade

News

Gallery: Residents come out to show support for Marion Ross as statue is unveiled downtown