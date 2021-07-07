License plates reported stolen and other reports

Deputies received a report at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday of stolen license plates at 76128 270th St., Clarks Grove.

A front license plate and radio were reported stolen at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at 310 W. Seventh St. A lock was also cut off.

Damage reported to truck

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 11:06 a.m. Tuesday of damage that was done to a 2014 Dodge pickup at 16971 810th Ave. The owner stated it appeared someone attempted to take the catalytic converter.

2 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Tiffany Kay Ryerson, 41, on a local warrant at 10:26 a.m. Tuesday at 1019 James Ave.

Brandon Lee Crews, 30, reportedly turned himself in on a local warrant at 4:02 a.m. Wednesday at 411 S. Broadway.

Catalytic converter taken off vehicle

A catalytic converter was reported taken off a Honda CRV at 10:34 a.m. Tuesday at Southtown Auto, 1018 S. Broadway.

Items reported stolen

A PlayStation 4 was reported stolen at 2:12 p.m. Tuesday at 604 Larimore Circle.

A money order, ID and Social Security card were reported taken at 4:22 p.m. Tuesday from 603 Fountain St.

Tires reported slashed

Police received a report at 1:26 a.m. Wednesday of an intoxicated person carrying a knife who slashed four tires on a vehicle at 818 Jefferson Ave.