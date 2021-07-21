expand
July 21, 2021

Letter: Thanks for those who helped with Art Center’s Art and Garden Tour

By Submitted

Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, July 20, 2021

The Albert Lea Art Center would like to thank everyone involved in the Art and Garden Tour last weekend. The gardens were spectacular and the artists so creative. The beautiful gardens inspired those who toured with knowledge and possibilities. The variety of artists and the artwork showcased their talent and gave visitors ideas in many mediums. We want to sincerely thank all of the gardeners and artists for generously sharing their gorgeous spaces and amazing talents; the beautiful weather made it very enjoyable. A special thank you to the co-chairpersons, Beth Tostenson and Joyce Purdy, for all of their organization and attention to every detail. A big thank you to everyone who attended and supported the Albert Lea Art Center. We hope you loved it!

Julie Drommerhausen

Art & Garden Tour

committee member

