Letter: Nothing but the facts

Countless liberal editorials and blogs have been posted of late that present a perverted view of what society should be. These writings are often filled with hate, half truths, bitterness and vicious lies.

I am not a Biblical scholar, but I am astute enough to know when the teachings of the Bible are taken out of context. The insinuations that Jesus would have supported socialism/communism is beyond ludicrous. This from the party that has removed God from all factions government.

Twenty years ago you could amicably discuss politics with friends and family. Today if you dare to question the radical lefts dogma you are a racist, homophobic and are ostracized.

Democrats no longer love their neighbor unless that neighbor fully agrees with their perverted view of what society should be.

Republicans’ major weakness is their willingness to turn the other cheek and forgive.

Liberals believe capitalism is evil! However, since the dawn of time, mankind has been trading. The foundation of society throughout history is grounded on the bedrock of capitalism. Capitalism has done more to lift the poor out of drudgery of poverty than all the combined socialist programs in history.

Teach a man to fish and he can provide for his family. If he hones his skills he has a trade that he can use to barter for other goods and has become a capitalist.

However, if you give a man a fish, he becomes dependent and demands continued handouts.

The racial divisiveness in this country was slowly healing until Obama came to power and began playing the race card, rousing past racial fears and hatreds.

Since Obama’s election the potential for racial harmony has gone backward. Blacks are being portrayed as the victims of “white supremacists.” What we are witnessing is reverse racism at its worst, as all whites, especially males, are being portrayed as racists intent on oppressing minorities. Just the premise of this belief offends me.

If one would study history, one would discover that it was the Democrats who supported slavery, founded the KKK, wrote the Jim Crow laws, supported segregation, opposed blacks right to own guns and property, have the right to vote and tried to block school integration. It was Republicans who bled and died to end slavery and have spent the past 160 years promoting racial equality.

Democrats label rich Republicans as greedy elitists who wish to keep citizens of color submissive. They fail to acknowledge their own billionaire class. Men like George Soros, Bill Gates, Warren Buffett, Michael Bloomberg, Jeff Bezo’s and Mark Zuckerberg all donate massive amounts of money to radical liberal causes, which gives them control over the Democrat Party. They firmly believe in a socialist society where they are the elites and in control.

The new radical Democrat Party constantly portrays America as a greedy self-serving nation. Nothing could be farther from the truth. Over the past 100 years, American citizens has been the most generous people on earth.

Proud to be an American.

Don Sorensen

Albert Lea