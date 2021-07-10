expand
Ad Spot

July 9, 2021

Letter: Jan. 6 insurrection must be fully investigated

By Submitted

Published 8:30 pm Friday, July 9, 2021

I remain very concerned by the Republican response to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.  Many Republicans want us to forget that a mob of Trump supporters attacked our government seeking to prevent Vice President Mike Pence from certifying the election of President Biden. Former President Trump told the crowd to march to the Capitol, to fight like hell and to stop democracy. The police, protecting the building and our representatives inside, were viciously attacked. People died. An attack like this has not happened in our country since the Civil War. Yet, Republicans leadership has refused to support a commission to investigate.

Many questions remain.

Recently, the New York Times released a 40-minute video of the riots of Jan. 6 that it compiled over the last six months using thousands of videos and police radio communications. It is easily accessible on the internet if you type in New York Times Day of Rage video. 

I believe that it is the duty of every citizen who cares about our democracy to view this and then demand that our representatives fully investigate. This can never happen again.

Mary Hinnenkamp

Albert Lea

More News

Cafe with Latin American cuisine opens in Geneva

Albert Lea police detective retires after 40 years in law enforcement

Editorial: Tribune Thumbs

Editorial: Support bill to help sustain local journalism

News

Cafe with Latin American cuisine opens in Geneva

Cops, Courts & Fires

Albert Lea police detective retires after 40 years in law enforcement

News

Caregiver Support Group to meet this week

News

Duplicate bridge results

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man charged in Mankato apartment invasion

News

State health officials investigating Legionnaires’ cases linked to Ramada in Albert Lea

News

Klobuchar tours Hormel Institute in Austin

News

Regulators blast CenturyLink landline service

Cops, Courts & Fires

Teenager wanted in Austin murder arrested in Sioux Falls

Health Updates

Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd vaccine dose; shots still protect

Cops, Courts & Fires

Teenager pleads guilty in fatal crash near Glenville Beach

Cops, Courts & Fires

Catalytic converters stolen and other reports

News

Biden relaunches council of governors with bipartisan group; Walz selected to co-chair group

News

Kevin Costner to appear at Minnesota State Fair

News

Minnesota AG: Gas utilities overbilled customers by $380M

News

Minnesota Senate goes home without votes on commissioners

News

Hagedorn announces kidney cancer has returned

Cops, Courts & Fires

Authorities: Recreational fire led to house fire

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man goes into ER with gunshot wound and other reports

News

Longtime Albert Lea dentist sells business, to transition to retirement

News

5 things to do this week

News

July Jubilee is full of activities this weekend for the whole family

News

Farm & City Days returns for another year of fun with festival

Education

Campus notes