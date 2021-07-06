Letter: Help keep your pets pest-free

The top reason pet owners visit the veterinarian is their animal’s itchy skin, and fleas and ticks are often the culprit. These pests are more than a nuisance; they can infest your home and transmit serious diseases to humans, including Lyme disease.

Unfortunately, parasites are spreading more quickly due to climate change, which is why the animal health industry is investing in innovative parasite control treatments. For example, dogs and cats can now take parasite medicines through a pill. Soon, the EPA and FDA will consider green parasiticides.

But climate change means that challenges like parasite control are coming faster and faster, and we on the frontlines of animal care need a regulatory system that’s fast and flexible so we can stay on top of animal health solutions.

As we spend more time with our pets outdoors this summer, don’t forget to visit your veterinarian to keep your pet pest-free.

Rachel Cumberbatch

veterinarian and director

Animal Health Institute