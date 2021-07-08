expand
Ad Spot

July 8, 2021

Kevin Costner to appear at Minnesota State Fair

By Associated Press

Published 3:33 pm Thursday, July 8, 2021

ST. PAUL — Actor Kevin Costner will appear at the Minnesota State Fair in September.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported Wednesday that Costner’s country-rock band, Modern West, will perform at the fair’s grandstand on Sept. 3.

A live question-and-answer session with Costner will follow. The evening will conclude with a screening of Costner’s film “Field of Dreams.”

Tickets will go on sale starting at 1 p.m. on July 21. They will cost between $25 and $75.

More News

Catalytic converters stolen and other reports

Biden relaunches council of governors with bipartisan group; Walz selected to co-chair group

Kevin Costner to appear at Minnesota State Fair

Mary S. Nienow

Cops, Courts & Fires

Catalytic converters stolen and other reports

News

Biden relaunches council of governors with bipartisan group; Walz selected to co-chair group

News

Kevin Costner to appear at Minnesota State Fair

News

Minnesota AG: Gas utilities overbilled customers by $380M

News

Minnesota Senate goes home without votes on commissioners

News

Hagedorn announces kidney cancer has returned

Cops, Courts & Fires

Authorities: Recreational fire led to house fire

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man goes into ER with gunshot wound and other reports

News

Longtime Albert Lea dentist sells business, to transition to retirement

News

5 things to do this week

News

July Jubilee is full of activities this weekend for the whole family

News

Farm & City Days returns for another year of fun with festival

Education

Campus notes

Education

Albert Lea Area Schools opening Online Academy

News

State Fair and Minnesota Livestock Breeders’ Association offer scholarships

Health Updates

As demand for vaccines decline, public health shifts focus to small clinics

News

Minnesota pollution regulator resigns before Senate vote

News

Searchers at collapse site are ‘not seeing anything positive’

News

Heat, humidity can be especially dangerous to people with high blood pressure concerns

Cops, Courts & Fires

Driver killed in collision with police car in Minneapolis pursuit

Cops, Courts & Fires

Stolen vehicle recovered and other reports

News

Urgent need for donations at Minnesota’s blood centers

News

Rural Minnesota counties lag in vaccination rates

News

Another candidate joins Minnesota AG race to unseat Ellison