Kathy M. Diaz 62, of Albert Lea, MN, passed away July 15, 2021, at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN.

Kathy was born on June 27, 1959, in Albert Lea the daughter of Frank and Orliss (Peterson) Diaz. She graduated from Albert Lea High School in 1977 and received her Bachelor’s degree in Court and Conference reporting in the business division from the U of M in Crookston, MN in 1991. After college, Kathy moved to Bowling Green, Kentucky and then onto Nashville, Tennessee where she worked as a court reporter she then returned to her hometown of Albert Lea and worked as a medical transcriptionist.

She enjoyed spending time with her niece and nephews as they were growing up. Many vacations and road trips were shared together and even some country line dancing too. Spoiling her great nieces and nephews were her favorite. They all enjoyed their time visiting Kathy and they held a special place in her heart as she did not have any children of her own. Kathy adored taking the kids to the library, various parks, Chuck E. Cheese, county fairs and many other day trips when she could. She even helped them with their homework. Kathy had a love for volunteering. She volunteered at Grace Lutheran Church, Save our Hospital, Relay for Life, REACT, Freeborn County Fair, foster parent for the humane society animals and bike-a-thon to name a few.

Kathy put up a good fight with her long battle with Breast Cancer. She had a kind soul and a big heart for children and animals. She was very intelligent, witty and had a love for sarcasm. Kathy also had her opinions and she wasn’t afraid to share them. She could hold her own. Many fun conversations were had with her.

She loved Jesus and accepted him into her heart. We know she is living her best life now cancer free and at peace.

Kathy is preceded in death by her parents Frank and Orliss (Peterson) Diaz; brothers, Kevin Diaz and David Diaz ; uncle, Dwane Peterson and aunt, Karen Quam.

She is survived by her brothers, Richard Diaz of Daphne, AL, Jeff (Lynn) Diaz of Daphne, AL; niece, Amanda (Aaron) Bjorklund of Alden, MN; nephews, Josh (Sarah) Diaz of Byron, MN, Brandon Diaz of Tucson, AZ, Logan Diaz of Coeur d’Alene, ID; great nieces, Morgan Bjorklund, Rylee Bjorklund, Aubrie Bjorklund and Sookie Melton; great nephews, Dylan Diaz and Gavin Diaz; aunt, Mary Peterson of Albert Lea, MN and many special cousins, neighbor friends near and far and not to forget her beloved cat, Mo.

Memorial Service at 1:00 PM, Sunday, August 1, 2021, at Grace Lutheran Church, Albert Lea, MN with visitation beginning at 12:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society or Humane Society of Freeborn County.