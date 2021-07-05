expand
July 6, 2021

JUNE 21 MINUTES

By Submitted

Published 10:28 am Monday, July 5, 2021

ALBERT LEA AREA SCHOOLS
Albert Lea, Minnesota
REGULAR SCHOOL BOARD MEETING
Summary of School Board Minutes
The School Board of Independent School District 241 met in regular session on Monday, June 21, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. in the Board Room at Brookside Education Center, 211 West Richway Drive, Albert Lea, MN. School Board members present: Kim Nelson, Neal Skaar, Jill Marin, Dennis Dieser, Angie Hoffman, Bruce Olson and Dave Klatt (present at 5:15pm).

1. School Board recognized Sue Yost, Anita Majerus, and Tami Alphs with certificates of recognition.
2. Motion to approve agenda. Motion carried 6-0 (Klatt absent at time of vote).
3. Motion to approve Consent Agenda as presented. Motion carried 6-0 (Klatt absent at time of vote).
4. Reports presented by Superintendent Funk, Board members Olson, Marin, Skaar, Dieser, Hoffman, Nelson, and teacher representative Lisa Dugger.
5. Superintendent Funk presented information on COVID-19 Relief Plan.
6. Motion to approve resolution relating to the termination and non-renewal of the teaching contract of probationary teachers as presented. Motion carried 7-0.
7. Motion to approve Long Term Facilities Management Plan as presented. Motion carried 7-0.
8. Motion to approve 2021-2023 Transportation Contract. Motion carried 7-0.
9. Motion to approve 2020-2021 Final Budget. Motion carried 7-0.
10. Motion to approve 2021-2022 Original Budget. Motion carried 7-0.
11. Motion to approve Property and Liability Insurance RFP Results. Motion carried 7-0. Motion to approve resolution for Membership in the Minnesota Insurance Scholastic Trust. Motion carried 7-0.
Adjourned at 6:21 p.m.
Jill Marin, Clerk
The above is an unofficial summary of meeting proceedings. Complete approved minutes are available at www.alschools.org and available in the Superintendent’s Office, 211 West Richway Drive.

