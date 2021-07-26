Jonathan Bosma passed away July 21, 2021. Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM, Monday, August 2, 2021 at First Presbyterian Church in Albert Lea. Visitation will be held from 4:30 to 7 PM on Sunday, August 1 at Bayview freeborn Funeral Home and for one hour prior to service on Monday. Interment will be at Oaklawn Cemetery in Emmons.

Jonathan Lee Bosma was born November 27, 1989 at Methodist Hospital in Rochester, MN to parents Doug and Carol Bosma.

He was baptized and confirmed at First Presbyterian Church in Albert Lea.

He attended Lakeview Elementary School, Southwest Middle School and Albert Lea Senior High School. He graduated in 2008. From there he attended St. Cloud State University.

People always want to know what did they die from, when they pass so young. We don’t know what Jonathan died from at this time. What we do know is that Jonathan is gone. He was loved by his family and friends and he left his mark on this world.

He loved disc golf, tennis and basketball. He loved extended family gatherings. He especially loved his cousins. He enjoyed his job at the post office and was a hard worker.

He was a loving sensitive son, he loved his brother and he had dreams of his own family someday.

He is survived by his parents Doug and Carol Bosma of Emmons, MN. One brother Michael Bosma of Albert Lea, MN, and his Kitty Smokey. His maternal aunts and uncles, Dennis Koenecke, Charles Stroup, Jane & Marc Bell, Paternal Aunts and Uncles Deborah and Mark Meuser, David Bosma and Denise and Dan Clark. Cousins Bridget (Scott) Epps, Nathan Stroup, Sara Koenecke, Amy (Tom) Johnson, Kyle (Felicia) Koenecke, Amanda (Michael) Tomlinson, Melissa Bell, Eric (Corbin) Bell, Brittany (Michael) Lehrke , Megan Meuser, Jamison Clark, Tyler Clark, Brayden Clark and Wyatt Clark. As well as other extended family.

He is proceeded in death by his infant brother William Thomas Bosma, Maternal Grandparents Elvin and Mardelle Stroup, Paternal Grandparents Virgil Bosma, and Vivian Bosma. His Aunt Barbara Koenecke.