JoAnn Syverson

JoAnn (TerAvest) Syverson, age 83, of North Mankato, passed away on July 23, 2021 in Brainerd, MN surrounded by her loving family.

Her memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Christ The King Lutheran Church in Mankato. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at Christ The King. A luncheon will follow the service at the church.

JoAnn was born on March 18, 1938 in Albert Lea, MN to John and Alida (Mulder) TerAvest. She grew up in Hollandale, MN and attended Albert Lea public schools graduating in 1956. She attended Macalester College for one year and completed her BA in Home Economics at the University of Minnesota in 1960.

On June 25, 1960 she married Charles Syverson at Concordia Pickeral Lake Lutheran Church in Albert Lea, MN. Together they have two children; Andrew Syverson and Kristin (Syverson) Hemstock.

JoAnn taught Home Economics and worked as a dietician in nutrition and wellness for 20+ years. She especially enjoyed the individual contact with students and the hands-on learning at Aldridge Junior High in Beloit, WI, and the Wilson Campus School in Mankato, MN. Although she enjoyed her professional work, her main focus and passion was raising her family and creating a loving home.

JoAnn and her husband Charles hosted and sponsored numerous international students over many years. They were involved at MSU, Mankato in the International Student Endowment Program for over 20 years. In addition, together they enjoyed a strong connection to the Gustavus Adolphus community since multiple family members attended the college. They frequently participated in the Gustavus Adult Continuing Education programs. JoAnn spent many years on the Auxiliary Board at Pathstone Living in Mankato, and especially enjoyed participating in the annual Scandinavian bake sale fundraiser. She thoroughly enjoyed cooking and baking for family and others, quilting, sewing, traveling, yoga, and her book club. She spent many hours planning and caring for her beautiful flower gardens. Her interest in international travel and world culture served as an example for all who knew her. This included connecting with her international family members across the globe. Above all else, JoAnn loved being around her family and took great pride in all of her grandchildren. She had an active interest in their lives, talking with them often, following their activities and spending time with them whenever she could. She loved sharing her knowledge with her family and friends who now cherish these traditions.

JoAnn will be deeply missed by her husband Charles; children Andrew (Atiya) Syverson and Kristin (John) Hemstock; grandchildren Ryan (Rachel Shell) Syverson, Talia (Mark Schmidt) Syverson, Evan Hemstock, Carter Hemstock and Claire Hemstock, and one brother Allan (Marilyn) Kuiper. She is preceded in death by her parents John and Alida, brother David Kuiper, and stepfather Harm Kuiper.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel of Baxter, MN and Northview Mortuary of North Mankato, MN. Memorials may be given to the International Student Crisis Fund at MSU Mankato. Contact MSU, Mankato Kearney International Student Services for details: (507) 389-5204.