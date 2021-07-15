expand
July 15, 2021

Hy-Vee reusable bag program aims to eliminate single-use plastics while donating to nonprofits

By Submitted

Published 2:11 pm Thursday, July 15, 2021

This year, local community nonprofits are more in need of support than in any other time in the recent years’ past. Now shoppers can give back to the local community and help to reduce single-use plastics by purchasing a special reusable bag at Hy-Vee, 2708 Bridge Ave. in Albert Lea.

The Salvation Army has been selected by the Albert Lea Hy-Vee store leadership as the benefiting nonprofit in the Hy-Vee “My Heart” Red Reusable Bag program for the month of July, according to a press release.

The program is designed to give back to the community with every reusable bag purchased. Every $2.50 reusable “My Heart” Red Bag sold supports a non-profit local to the store in which it was purchased. This program offers a way for shoppers to give back as part of the regular weekly routine.

The Albert Lea Salvation Army will receive a $1 donation for every $2.50 reusable red “My Heart” bag purchased at this location in July.

“This year has brought so many changes and difficulties for nonprofits at the hyper-local level,” said Maj. Sandy Hunt, executive director of The Salvation Army. “We are thrilled to be participating in this innovative program that makes it possible for shoppers to give back to local nonprofits while reducing single use plastic in the environment. We appreciate the community support in this important initiative to make a difference.”

The Salvation Army is a nonprofit based in Albert Lea. It works to meet human needs to those struggling in Freeborn County. Learn more about The Salvation Army by visiting salvationarmynorth.org/albertlea.

For more information about the “My Heart” Red Reusable Bag program, visit hy-vee.bags4mycause.com.

