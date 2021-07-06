Helene E. Westrum

Funeral service for Helene Westrum will be at 2:00 PM on Friday (7/9) at First Lutheran Church in Albert Lea. Rev. Roger Fears will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 PM on Thursday (7/8) at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home and also 1 hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Online condolences are welcome at www.bayviewfuneral.com.

Helene Elizabeth Westrum (nee Nelson), age 94 of Albert Lea, passed away on July 5, 2021 at Good Samaritan Nursing Home.

Helene was born in Freeborn County on August 2, 1926 and grew up in Albert Lea. She was the daughter of Arnold and Agnes (Smeby) Nelson. She graduated from Albert Lea High School in 1944. Helene married Cleon Westrum at First Lutheran Church on June 23, 1946. Together they raised their family in Albert Lea. Helene worked at St. John’s Lutheran Home as a nurse’s aid.

Helene was a member of First Lutheran Church where she always volunteered at the blood drives and participated in Church Circle. She enjoyed playing cards, dancing, roller skating, traveling with her husband in their RV, and watching the Minnesota Twins. Her hobbies included bowling, gardening, canning vegetables and making her famous jams. Most of all Helene enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Helene is survived by her children Linda Bossart, Craig (Karen) Westrum, Laurie (Lonny) Lenz, and Charles (Carole) Westrum; grandchildren Angie Lester, Rochelle (Chad) Quam, Jason Lenz, Chad (Rachel) Westrum, Derek (Katie) Lenz, Lanae Lenz, Heather (Branden) Gilmore, and Emily Westrum; great grandchildren Brody Lindstrom, Tianna Boyd, Caleb Westrum, Grace Westrum, Grant Quam, Natalie Quam, Andi Lenz, and Asher Lenz; sisters-in-law Arlene Nelson and Eileen Stieler; brother-in-law Dave Westrum; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Helene was preceded in death by her husband Cleon “Click”; parents Arnold and Agnes Nelson; mother and father-in-law Clarence and Hilda (Seeger) Westrum; siblings Phyllis (Don) Haaland, Aaron (Muriel) Nelson, Paul (Charlotte) Nelson, Carol (Dan) Olsen, and David Nelson; siblings-in-law Marge Westrum, Shirley Sweet, and Richard Stieler; son-in-law Bob Bossart; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, and nieces.