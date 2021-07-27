expand
July 27, 2021

Helen R. Coonradt

Helen R. Coonradt was a caring sister, mother, grandmother and friend. She passed away on January 13, 2020. Just a few days short of her 100th Birthday, which was her lifelong goal.

Helen R. Coonradt

She was born to Charles and Hannah Christensen on February 4, 1920 in Albert Lea. She married Leslie “Les” Sorenson in 1940. After the death of Les, she married Kenneth Coonradt in 1950, their marriage ended in divorce.

Helen loved Jesus, her family, friends, the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Twins. She was at home in the kitchen baking and cooking for her family. She enjoyed time with her church family at First Baptist and Bethlehem Lutheran Church. She loved traveling and spending time with family across the country.

Helen is survived by her two children, Charles (Carla) Coonradt of Park City, UT and Mary Leklem of East Troy, WI. Her Grandchildren Christina (Chad) Bowers, Kelly Starkey, Emily (Seth) Will, Cody (Linzy) Coonradt and Christian (Chrissy) Coonradt. Twelve great-grandchildren. Niece and Nephew and many cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, father, mother, baby brother, 4 sisters and spouses, infant grandson, Christopher, son-in-waw, Richard.

A memorial service is planned for Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 2:00pm at Bonnerup Funeral Home.

Arrangements are with the Bonnerup Funeral Service in Albert Lea

Tax credit available for land, equipment expenses to start farming

Boy killed in crash on I-90 in Faribault County

Helen R. Coonradt

Joanne Roehr Barr

