July 12, 2021

Harlan “Butch” Latusek

Published 2:52 pm Monday, July 12, 2021

Harlan C. “Butch” Latusek, age 77, of Wells, MN, died Thursday, July 8, 2021. A Funeral Service will be held Thursday, July 15, 2021, at 11:00 AM at St. Casimir Catholic Church in Wells, MN. Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 14, 2021, from 4:00-7:00 PM at Bruss-Heitner Funeral Home in Wells with time to share stories at 6:30 PM. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church with Fr. Greg Havel and Deacon Gene Paul officiating. Burial will be in St. Casimir Catholic Cemetery in Wells, MN. To leave online condolences, please visit: brussheitner.com

Harlan was born in Mankato, MN, the son of Harvey and Phyllis (Gaines).

Butch was united in marriage to Julie Ann Weigel, February 27, 1965 in Albert Lea, MN. He worked for Swift-Eckrich as a production supervisor and retired after 28 years.

Butch was an avid fisherman, birdwatcher, and squirrel lover. He was always looking forward to the next time he would be able to go fishing in Webster, SD. He loved fishing, but may have loved telling fish stories even more. Goose-necking while playing cards and making us believe him in liar’s dice were some of his specialties. He loved spending time with his grandkids and family. He enjoyed gardening and tinkering around in his garage. His stories will be greatly missed. He was a member of St. Casimir Catholic Church.

He is survived by son Terry Latusek of Wells, MN, daughter DeAnn Isaac of Elkton, MD; grandchildren: Justin Isaac, Shelby Latusek, Samantha Isaac, Cassidy Latusek (fiancé Bennet Baker) and Cody Latusek (fiancé Alyssa Drescher); siblings: Janice Klocek of Dresher, WI, Barb Utzka of Blue Earth, MN, Arlene (Dale) Harpested of Wells, MN, Paul (Lani) Latusek of Minnesota Lake, MN, Denise (Rick) Sabin of Frost, MN; In-laws: Marvin Wilder, Larry (Coreen) Weigel, Fred (Robin) Weigel, and Linda Weigel, all of Albert Lea, MN; along with many nieces and nephews and their families.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife Julie; 2 sisters: LaDonna Traynor and MaryAnn Wilder; brothers-in-law: Louie Klocek, Patrick Traynor, and Robert Weigel; sister-in-law Barbara Weigel.

