July 24, 2021

Guests to speak on issues pertinent to Israel

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Friday, July 23, 2021

What’s happened, happening and going to happen in Israel and what does it  have to do with us? At 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Olson Center in Northwood, the public is invited to hear Lars and John Enarson of The Watchman, International of Jerusalem, speak on the importance of issues pertinent to Israel, their significance and impact in everyone’s lives. All are welcome and people are encouraged to bring friends, according to a press release.

The apostle Paul wrote to the believers in Rome, “And in this way all Israel will be saved, as it is written.”  (Romans 11:26)  This will be the culmination of human history and this present age. It is the event that will bring about the coming of Messiah and the rebirth of the entire world into the Kingdom of God. The question is, what exactly does it mean when it says that “all Israel will be saved”? And how will it come about? And who is Israel? Lars Enarson is a native of Sweden, a Bible teacher, prayer leader in full-time ministry since the ’70s, and founder and president of The Watchman International. His latest book is “Birth Pangs of the Messiah: The Salvation of Israel.”

John Enarson is coming straight from the conflict in Jerusalem to share about the restoration of God’s Holy Hill —  Mount Zion — what is happening with the Third Temple, and God’s prophetic time-clock of restoration.  He is the Christian relations director at Cry For Zion, helping Christians understand their history with the temple mount and how it relates to biblical theology and the Jewish people. 

The event is sponsored by The Sabbath Fellowship of North Iowa and Southern Minnesota. Contact 641~324~3247; The Watchman,  806 N. 3rd Ave. E, Lake Mills, IA 50450~1104 for further information.   

Family purchases former Pheasant Links property

Editorial: Support each other, offer kindness to all you meet

Editorial: Tribune Thumbs

Ask a Trooper: Am I required to wear shoes while driving?

